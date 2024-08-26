Twit Awards for the Week 8/26/24

Spread the love

Jack Daniels and Harley-Davidson dropped their DEI programs after backlash from conservatives. For not caring any longer if people get left behind because of their race, gender, gender identity or expression, or sexual orientation, Jack Daniels and Harley-Davidson get a Twit Award. The Advocate has this story.

An article in Them discusses the trend of anti-transgender activists giving the private medical records of transgender patients, especially transgender teens, to politicians, who in turn release that information to the public along with allegations of medical abuse. These records are not as stripped of identifying information as they should be, which means that the politicians, and their informants, were violating patient-privacy laws. For violating the law, while alleging that doctors who are staying within the law are guilty of bad practices, these politicians and their informants get a Twit Award.

Presidential candidate Donald Trump said he would like to make it a felony for “any medical professional to perform surgery on a minor without parental consent.” The MAGA crowd presumes that this refers to gender-affirming surgery, but it is extremely rare for a minor to get gender-affirming surgery, and when they do, parental consent is involved. On the other hand, if it is that vague yet absolute, then emergency surgery will have to wait until a parent or guardian can sign the consent form, and just finding that parent or guardian may be a task. For proposing a plan that doesn’t prevent something which rarely happens anyway but which will create a new problem, Former President Donald Trump and those who like his proposal on surgical consent get a Twit Award. This story comes from LGBTQ Nation.



Category: Transgender Opinion