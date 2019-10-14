Julie’s First Time Out — May 2017

Spread the love















It was a four night trip to Seattle and as you can see from the pictures, Julie made it out all 4 nights. My AirBnB condo building was right in the middle of Capital Hill, which is what gave me the confidence to go out at all — that and the fact that I would not need to walk past a hotel front desk.

I arrived on a Tuesday afternoon. Did a lot of thrift store shopping in drab, got my event ticket for the next day and headed back to my room to dry run my outfits for the next 3 nights. Got into full makeup and started taking pics of each possible outfit. About 12:30 a.m. I was dying for a smoke. Almost deconstructed just for that one cigarette, but then thought why not? That’s what I’m here for (actually I was there for business, but you get the point). So, I put on the most blendy outfit I own (the left most pic), took several deep breaths, slowly opened the door, listened for anyone in the hallway and finally stepped out into the hallway. After I heard the click of the door closing, I thought, did I remember the key, thankfully yes. Got to the elevator, waited for like an eternity for it to get there, stepped into the building lobby and finally outside the building. There was a group of maybe 6 guys talking right outside the building and a couple of them noticed me, but didn’t pay me much mind. As I was smoking, I tried to look casual, but didn’t know what to do with my hands, should I lean against the wall? Okay, stop freaking out and just enjoy the cool evening air. So, when I got back to the room my confidence was through the roof and I felt totally prepared for the real thing the next night. Oh was I wrong …

The next day (Wednesday) I had a meeting that was scheduled to end at 1:30, which would leave me with ample time to get ready for the 7:00 screening of Cabaret as part of the Seattle International Film Festival, which included a pre-show by one of the contestants from RuPaul’s Drag Race. Of course, the meeting went long and I was in agony as the person in charge kept blathering on about who knows what. Finally, get back to the room and proceed to spend way too much time on my nails, which I’d been growing for about 2 weeks.

Needless to say I ended up way behind schedule and at 6:30 I am scrambling to get my outfit together (second picture). The boots were my favorite shoes at the time, the skirt I bought the day before and the top is sleeveless. At the last moment I decide my arms are too muscular and hairy so I put on the jacket again.

So, Seattle is supposed to be a cool and overcast city. However, this week they were having a once in 20 years heat wave. So, the three block walk to the movie theater was not just in broad daylight, but also under a sweltering sun. About a block into the walk I figure a cigarette will calm me down. Of course, I put on some crazy lipgloss before leaving and with my shaking hands, felt like the cigarette was smearing lipgloss all over my face and gave up after 3 drags. I’m late so I’m trying to walk as fast as I can, but seem to be getting nowhere. Of course, it’s the heels, which I thought I was a pro at, but was totally unprepared for the unevenness of city sidewalks.

Finally, get to the theater and the 18-year-old girl taking tickets is so excited to see me — maybe the first time she has seen a dude in a skirt. In my haste out the door, I had thrown my dude wallet in my purse, which contained my admission ticket. Of course, having no experience with a purse, other than taking pictures with it, I am unable to find anything. Finally find the ticket, get some wine and find a seat.

At this point I start thinking I might have misjudged this event. While everyone is clearly LGBT friendly, I am not seeing anyone else dressed the way I am, other than the girl on stage (she was phenomenal by the way). The other problem is the corset, which became very uncomfortable in those deep theater seats. The movie was good (I had actually never seen it before) but about 3/4 of the way through I decide I need to get out of here, cuz I don’t want to face this crowd on the way out. Before leaving I stop at the men’s room to check my makeup (maybe even pee before walking home). It’s unusually crowded and while taking a peek at my makeup, a guy just finishing with the urinal is heading to wash his hands, looks up at me, eyes get wide, and decides he’s okay with dirty hands. So, I skip the peeing and just head back to the room. The sun was down, the streets were quiet and the air was cool, so it was actually a rather enjoyable walk back.

The next day, a Thursday, I had business until about 6 p.m. and was determined not to make the mistakes of the previous night. Across the street from my condo, was a sushi restaurant so I took my time getting a really nice meal. I had been wearing one of my favorite guy suits, fits perfectly and always makes me feel extra confident. So, by the end of dinner I was in a great mindset. My plan was to get to the club, which was having a drag night, around 11 p.m. — no blazing sun this time. Got ready without a hitch and made it a point to do the nails last — a single coat of gold sparkly polish followed by a quick use of the room provided hair dryer and I was out the door. This time I was wearing my favorite LBD and these really cool platform maryjane heels (third pic). The two block walk to the club was with total confidence and those shoes were actually quite comfortable, even though they don’t look it.

Once I got inside the club I felt like I had finally found my people. The crowd was about a third drag girls, a third gay boys and a third GGs — not exactly my people, but it sure felt like it. After about an hour I met my first crossdresser — Michelle. We talked for the rest of the evening and really hit it off. After we closed the place, we walked to her car, gave each other a big hug and didn’t exchange any contact information. So, I’ve totally lost contact with her. Hopefully, we’ll find each other on one of these internet sites and will be able to reconnect.

Oh yeah, bathrooms!! That night I used only the little girl’s room — my first time. Really a non-issue, but was kinda a big deal for me.

The last picture is actually a reconstruction of my outfit of my last night in Seattle — was too excited to get out there to take pictures beforehand and little too drunk to take pictures afterwards. Nothing all that noteworthy of the evening. Went to a different drag themed club, hung out with a group of drag girls, talked to a CD girl a couple of times (but she had other objectives for the evening). Also, talked with a straight couple from the U.K. — had to bring up the subject that I was a dude in a dress. They thought it was odd that I would even bring up the subject (I’ve got to figure out how I can get an extended visit to the U.K.). I think the best part of the night was that the bartender kept saying ‘Need another one gorgeous?’ It’s no wonder I got home so drunk. There actually was a noteworthy part associated with my walk home, but I’ll save that for another time.

So, the next day I got packed for my flight home. In the Uber to the airport I was looking out the window, reflecting on the past four days and started tearing up, almost got to the point of uncontrollably weeping, but was able to hold it together. I just couldn’t believe how wonderful the whole trip had been and couldn’t help but feel that there was someone above that had made all the pieces fall into place. I should add that when I booked my accommodations I had no idea it was in Capital Hill or even what that was. So I truly believe that it was some sort of divine intervention that said ‘you have had enough of doing this by yourself and if you don’t take advantage of this perfect opportunity I’ve created for you, then I don’t know what else will get you out there.’ Since then I’ve tried to give back at every opportunity available and am so thankful that someone has led me to the door and that I had mustered enough courage to walk through it.

