I Bought a Breastplate

I have made a successful purchase of a breastplate. It is not the first one I have bought. I took delivery of one from a crossdressing store in the US, which I returned. I then bought one from Alibaba, or one of their suppliers, which turned out to be an absolute disaster. The breasts were too big, it ripped when I put it on and it looked terrible. With it being ripped we couldn’t get our money back, so it has sat in the basement for a while. I tried to put it on the other day and found it had ripped down one side. So it is still sitting in the basement waiting to be disposed of, along with my leaking breast forms.

While I was shopping for a new pair of breast forms, and looking around the net I saw an interesting breastplate in one store, but they wanted $700.00C for it. Further searching led me to Amazon. So $139.00C, and 3 days later I am the proud owner of a new breast plate which I like a great deal. It doesn’t have sleeves, nor does it go right up to the neck, it doesn’t come too far down my chest either. When on, the only seam one can see is the loop around my upper chest, I am told I can hide this with makeup. If anyone can help me here please leave a comment, it would be appreciated.

The breasts are a size ‘D’, which my wife tells me is appropriate for my size. I am going to have a real search through my bras to find those which will fit. Over the years I have accumulated a number of bras with a variety of sizes, so there will be some dumping going on here.

There is a plus side to having a breastplate. One doesn’t need to wear a bra, which is appealing, depending upon the circumstances. One can show cleavage, which in my opinion is a big plus for crossdressers. When on, they feel firm around my chest and they are not too heavy. The forms are filled with cotton, not silicone which means they won’t leak, maybe something else will happen, only time will tell. The down side of the cotton filling is that the forms are not as bouncy as one gets with silicon.

Putting them on is a learned skill, I am now doing ‘Putting on Breastplates 101’. When I get to the college level I will let you know. There is no doubt that it is a little tricky, copious amount of talcum powder are required.

I dressed with them on for the first time yesterday. I had to try several items of clothing before I found something that looked right and felt comfortable. I will have to look through my femme clothing to make sure it fits. Anything XL and smaller will probably not fit and finish up in the used clothing store. I hope it doesn’t mean I have to buy some new clothes.

