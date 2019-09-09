Emily: The Dance and Summer

Spread the love















The last weeks of my first year in school as Emily seemed to drag on and on. Finally. The school year was over. No more uniforms for awhile and back to wearing pretty clothes. The volleyball team accepted me. Kayla and Caroline, the team co-captains really like me. I was unsure at first if it was only because they needed a libero or excepted me as a girl. During a team meeting the girls voted that I earned the libero jersey. We would continue playing together over the summer, too. Mom said I needed some sports bras. What is the difference between a training bra, regular bra and a sports bra? Wow, I’m still learning. Will it ever end? I’ll be 13 soon and Daisy still knows more than I do about being a girl.

The end of school’s dance was in two weeks. Both Sis and Mom were happy I was able to go finally being all healed up 100%. I had grown a quarter inch! I was now a whopping 5”3¼” tall. Big Mike is 5’10”, a good 7 inches taller than me and well over one and one-half times my weight as well. My head almost reaches his armpits. No one ever messed with him or any girl after he rescued me. He was always given a wide berth at school.

Daisy and the Hot List – I renamed them from ‘Hot List’ to ‘Usual Suspects’ – will soon be shopping for new bikinis for the summer. The hormones were finally beginning to do their mission to change my body. I was happy seeing more than mere buds on my chest.

This end of year dance drew a lot a people. So many in fact, that it was moved to a community center. The demarcation line on the dance floor didn’t last as long like at the first several dances. The knights found their damsels and tried to stake claims to them for the evening. Big Mike was a gentleman. We danced almost every dance. He held me tight turned me and swirled my skirt all night. In the girl’s restroom Heidi asked,” Where did you learned to dance like that, Em? You two looked fantastic.”

“I’m not that good of a dancer, Mike simply led me everywhere. I surprised myself!”

The summer at the pool was the same as last year. Being splashed by boys and getting awesome tans. Big Mike asked me out to several movies and two more dances. I also went to a couple chaperoned movies with both Larry, Mike and Ted with other girlfriends.

Mother received a huge promotion after obtaining her doctorate. She soon became the new Director or Nursing at the hospital and was able to teach part-time at the University of Washington’s school of nursing as part of her job. She was excited loved it and I was happy for her. Sis was looking through a family photo album and called Mom and I over. “Who’s this?” as she points to a picture of a scrawny lad.

Mom said, “I think that was a boy named Robert from New York.”

Sadly, Cheyenne, Heidi and Sis would be heading off to high school. I didn’t want them to go but knew it would happen. My last years of junior high was wonderful and I was no longer thought of as a transgender girl. I had no idea what high school may have in store for me. Two all-girl high schools were wooing me come to their high-schools, and I had until mid-summer to choose. They both are highly recognized for producing great college level volleyball libero’s.

I knew I had chosen the right path. I knew I was accepted as a girl and that was all that mattered. My exploration and curiosity would continue.

How come turning 21 was still so far away?

The End

