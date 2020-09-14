Butterfly and Chameleon

Spread the love















Julie Slowinski is our Contributor from Chicago. In a normal time she would be writing about all the fun she has in the Windy City expressing her femme side in various venues. From dining out to attending concerts, going to nightclubs and other activities that are the beat she covers for TGForum. In this time of Covid-19 she has been unable to get out and about very much. So this month Julie shares a tale she wrote several years ago. It’s a conversation between a butterfly and a chameleon.

Like to make a comment? Login here and use the comment area below.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Spread the love















Category: Transgender Body & Soul