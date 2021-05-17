A Loan is a Loan

Spread the love















We all have a few tools and some toys; I mean, tools of our trade whatever it be that enables us to do our work, contribute to the world and earn a living.

For a carpenter tools may be a hammer or power tools such as saws and drills. For a chef maybe knives or pots and pans and for the hairdresser, scissors, hair dryers or styling equipment.

Tools are necessary for us to perform our work and provide us with a way to earn an income.

Toys of course are more for our pleasure and may include things like a flat screen tv, a gaming console, or anything used for the purpose of bringing us joy and freedom of expression.

Of course, when our life winds down to its end, we keep none of those things. Our tools and our toys are left behind and will become the property of someone else when we are finished with them.

Often, we take for granted all the wonderful things we have on this planet which allow us to live a more expressive life adventure during our stay here, but there are many other things improving the quality of our life that slip under the radar of gratitude.

For example, our eyesight, our ability to taste, the way our lungs, heart and other bodily functions continue working even while we are totally unconscious each night and dreaming in our sleep.

When we lay down to sleep each night, we assume that we will wake in the morning with all the same things we had when we crawled into bed. But what if we didn’t?

What if you woke up blind? How would your world change if one morning you woke up to discover that you no longer had the ability to move your limbs, or breathe the air without the support of a machine?

What about your ability to remember, or the skills and talents you use daily in creating your life experience? How would your life change if even 15% of what you now have available for living your life was no longer at your disposal?

One Life Skill I have been practicing for many years now is expressing gratitude every chance I get. I was not taught about gratitude as a child; instead, I was repeatedly told how ungrateful I was. The more we express gratitude the more we attract more things to help us feel even more gratitude. But how do we cultivate these feelings of gratitude?

Most of us live our lives in an unconscious way; we take life as it comes, so to speak. We are simply victims of life circumstances; stuff happens. We do what we can to survive, as long as possible, and never really becoming active participants in creating our life experience intentionally and consciously.

One way I began to understand gratitude was to accept that everything I have, my skills, talents, tools ’n toys are all simply on loan to me, while I am in this body living this life.

When I wake up in the morning, it is easy to mentally run through a list of things I am grateful for because not one of them is guaranteed to be “as is” for any amount of time.

When I chose to accept that everything I have is on loan to me, the quality of my life improved almost instantly!

Consider that possibility and begin practicing an attitude of gratitude; this one life skill will improve the quality of your life and the lives of everyone who sees you.

We own nothing; oh sure, our name may be on a title or deed for legal purposes but everything we have is simply on loan until we leave this physical body. I am grateful, for all I have, for you reading TGForum and being exactly who you are!

Namaste’

Char

