Would You Like to be a Mentor?

Recently we were contacted by Michael Edmonson, the CEO of Worthy Mentoring. Their website and phone app allow members of the LGBTQ+ community to make themselves available to mentor others, and connects people seeking help to mentors. At the moment they have enough LGBQ people to handle those parts of the community and they are reaching out to find T people who would like to help other community members. All the information is in the PDF file below if you are interested in being a mentor.

Category: FYI