Self-Defense for the Transgender Person

“WHAT ‘CHA GONNA DO WHEN THEY COME FOR YOU?”

Have you ever had the feeling you were being followed? Many transgender persons have known that gut-wrenching dread that drapes them when they sense the presence of someone who does not wish them well.

Being transgender is risky business. We all know the grisly stories of transgender persons being assaulted and murdered just for being transgender. While more and more people can tolerate us, quite a few still hate our guts and want to harm us.

Self-defense is a touchy subject. People have strong feelings about it. Some people think they should never fight back, some arm themselves to the teeth, while others try to protect themselves from threats without being obsessed over the subject.

In this article, let’s begin with the basic principle that every person has the right to defend him—or herself from attack from anyone.

However, civilized societies put one major restriction on that right. People are not allowed to resist law enforcement officers who are carrying out their duties. They are allowed to use enough force to protect themselves and do their jobs. Of course, law enforcement personnel are not supposed to assault or kill people for no good reason. But it happens often enough. We have reason to fear the police when we are stopped for any reason. This means that we have every reason to think about how we will defend ourselves in almost any threatening situation. It would be criminally naive not to do so.

What can we do? Most of us know the basics.

Pay attention to your surroundings. Look around for threats in any situation. Try to avoid risky areas, especially at night. Try to park in a well-lit location away from alleys and other hiding places.

What else will help you when the attacker springs from the shadows, ready to beat up or kill you? We will look at them one at a time.

The most basic tool is self-defense training—not full-blown martial arts but simple moves and strategies. This is something anybody can learn. It involves things like learning how to use car keys to gouge the eyes of the attacker. I wish I had had a chance to do this kind of training.

Unfortunately for transgender persons, most classes are aimed at cis women. The instructors and students might complain about a trans woman participating. I would ask first before joining. I certainly would not want to become the target of every enraged woman who wants to work out her anger. It would be nice if someone would offer a self-defense class specifically for transgender women. I would join that.

Next is actual martial arts training. This takes self-defense to the next level. Of course, there are various kinds of martial arts:

judo

karate

jiu-jitsu

taekwondo

kung fu

others

I have never studied martial arts and have no expert knowledge of any of the disciplines. But based on my general knowledge, if I were to pursue any of them, it would probably be karate. It seems to be the most general and practical in a street fighting situation.

Unfortunately, I have been warned that blows to my head could increase the risk of macular degeneration in the eyes. I also take anti-coagulants, which can lead to excessive bruising in situations of major physical contact. These two factors make it unlikely that I would pursue any of the martial arts. But never say never.

For a younger transgender person, martial arts may be a good way to learn protective tactics. Of course, there is the risk of getting hit by another person. If you have any interest, you might discuss your concerns with a qualified martial arts instructor. That person could explain the risks and help you decide if you wanted to study those disciplines.

Related to martial arts is the art of boxing. Boxers certainly learn how to defend themselves from punches to the upper body. Some women pursue boxing classes for the cardiovascular benefits without ever getting in the ring.

I suspect boxing is not as effective for self-defense since it only deals with the upper half of the body and only covers a certain kind of assault, namely a punch. But the ability to defend a punch and throw a punch at an attacker is certainly useful.

I would be less likely to pursue boxing than a martial arts class. If I did, I would make damn sure the student is not put in a situation of facing a real opponent until the student had learned how to properly defend him—or herself from assault. If you decide to try boxing, ask the trainer how that works before signing up.

Another form of protection is the guard animal, probably a large dog that is trained to protect its owner. Plenty of people have the aggressive canine walking with them on the street. The dogs certainly offer a fairly high level of protection. But they also present numerous problems.

They have to be fed, taken care of, and trained to protect you.

They cannot go with you into most stores or nightspots.

Perhaps most importantly, even a well-trained dog can suddenly forget its training and attack you. A large, vicious dog can kill a human being.

Given all of these problems, I would not want to depend on a guard dog to protect me. But it might work well for others.

Now let’s look at weapons that can be used for defensive purposes.

Various chemical sprays can be used to disable an attacker. They include:

pepper spray

Mace

tear gas

0thers

The chemical sprays can stop an attacker if used correctly. They are certainly better than nothing. On the other hand, they do not always work. I have heard too many stories of a hyped-up madman not even being slowed down by a chemical spray, much less being stopped. I would not want to bother carrying a spray unless it was to deter an attack from a dog or other animal.

Also be aware that some jurisdictions regulate or even ban chemical sprays. Quick research reveals that the sprays are banned in Canada and Australia. If you are considering use of these sprays, you should check the local laws to know if you can get in trouble for using them.

Next up is the knife. Some people carry one as a defensive weapon. This is probably not a very good idea.

My reading has suggested that knives and other slashing or stabbing weapons work much better as offensive weapons than for defense.

The main problem is that unless you throw the weapon, the attacker has to get right next to you before you can use your weapon. This means that the attacker can attack you before you can use your knife.

Another problem is that a knife may or may not have much stopping power. You need your weapon to stop the attacker in his tracks. A small stab wound probably will not do that. Neither will a minor slash. It may kill the attacker eventually, but in the meantime, he will be able to attack and probably kill you.

For these reasons, I would not recommend carrying a knife as a defensive weapon. If you want it to cut open the occasional package, that is a different story.

Then we look at the Taser. This is a weapon that delivers an electrical shock of around 50,000 volts to the attacker. The shock is usually enough to disable the attacker long enough for you to get away from him. It is not as lethal as a gun but would still give you some hope of fighting off the attacker.

Unlike a knife, the Taser can be fired at an attacker from a short distance, usually no more than 15 feet away. Tasers that are sold to law enforcement agencies can be fired from distances up to around 30 feet.

Tasers are regulated much like guns in many jurisdictions. You would also need to find training on how to use a Taser correctly. The last thing you would want is to shock yourself. There is also the possibility that a Taser shock could kill the attacker. You would need to be ready to accept that possibility and deal with the consequences.

You would need to research the laws covering your area regarding Taser use and make your own decision about whether or not to carry that weapon. I plan to check out the situation and decide if it is worth carrying a Taser.

Finally, we look at the gun. A gun is almost certainly the most powerful deterrent a person can have against an attacker. Most attackers will not try to go after a person with a gun.

Guns also present many problems. Many jurisdictions strongly regulate or effectively ban the legal use of guns in their areas. They can be difficult to maintain, handle, and use. The gun owner must be prepared to kill an attacker if the owner fires a gun at the assailant. The larger handguns are difficult to conceal, while the smaller guns may not have enough stopping power to end the attack. A gun can also cause major problems in a household with small children.

As with a Taser, you have to study the situation to decide if you want to have a gun. You have to make your own decision about how to deal with the local laws regulating gun use. If you are interested in owning a gun, you need to learn how to use it and take care of it. Fortunately, there are any number of people who offer this training. Most gun stores either offer the training or can link you to a source of training.

Two groups deserve to be mentioned for gun training. For LGBT persons, one source is a group called the Pink Pistols. They work specifically with the LGBT community. Most larger cities probably have a local chapter. Transgender females can check out A Girl and a Gun, which offers training aimed at female gun owners. My local chapter allowed me to visit and said I would be welcome to join. I have not signed up yet but may do so later.

Wherever you find the training, find it. Having a gun that you do not know how to use is significantly worse than not having a gun and puts you in real danger of an accidental shooting of yourself or someone else.

You need to know that some jurisdictions will treat the gun owner as pretty much a criminal just for having the gun. In these areas, even the basic right of self-defense has come under severe attack.

Some people have a moral issue with owning a gun. If you do not want to have a gun, do not get one. Do not let anyone tell you that you must own a gun. But also remember that in the U.S., the Second Amendment still applies to areas that try to ban guns.

We must look at one last issue regarding gun ownership. Many transgender persons struggle with mental health issues, up to the level of considering suicide. Some would say that if you fit the description, you should not have a gun. I believe the situation is more nuanced than that.

If you truly believe that you could use a personal firearm to end your life, then you should seriously consider not having a gun. However, a gun also offers a fairly high degree of protection from assault. There are risks and rewards on both sides of the question.

In the end, it is your decision whether or not to own a gun. Please consider the options when you are not depressed and thinking clearly about all the factors involved. Do not buy a gun until you are quite sure that you can use it responsibly.

In my case, I have occasional thoughts of ending it all. But I choose to be armed, at least at home. I know that if some attacker tried to get into my dwelling, I would have a reasonable chance of quickly ending the attack without being harmed. That is enough to tip the scales in favor of my having a gun.

That is my review of the various ways that a transgender person can protect him—or herself from physical assault in daily life. I hope that it has stimulated your thinking about the subject. There are many other experts in the various fields that were discussed in this article, so you can easily check those resources to help you make your decisions.

I truly hope that you will take some kind of steps to keep yourself safe from the people who want to beat up or kill transgender persons. We know they are out there. Do not let yourself become another name that is read out in the Day of Remembrance.

No weapon or skill will ever offer you 100% protection against all attackers. Life does not work that way. But a good personal protection package can give you a much better chance of surviving that night when someone springs out of the shadows to come after you. Be ready.

