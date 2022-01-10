Why Don’t BIPOC Folx Thrive?

Spread the love















Hi all, and Happy New Year!

One of the big things in Trans news right now is Amy Schneider, the trans woman from Oakland who has won over $1M on Jeopardy! . Any time something like this happens, cis friends message me, and say wow, how amazing, a TRANS woman has done THIS!? The same thing happened when Dr. Rachel Levine was appointed to the position of Assistant Secretary of Health and Human Services and when she became the first trans Four Star Admiral.

Amy Schneider is an Engineering Manager. Nothing in the articles about her say what that means. But she is a white woman, and clearly has privilege including a good education. I am highly educated, including among my degrees a Master of Engineering Management Degree, so I know something about what that title means, and the kind of compensation she can make, and it is substantial.

Dr. Levine is also a white woman, and clearly a woman of privilege. She was able to go to college and medical school. She is Assistant Secretary of Health and Human Services (the holder of the office serves as the United States Secretary of Health and Human Services’ primary advisor on matters involving the nation’s public health) and is very well compensated.

But this got me to thinking. I know a handful of BIPOC trans clergy folx. BUT… how many BIPOC trans doctors and scholars are out there. I know one Black trans man who is a Dr. of Audiology and studying to be a rabbi. My crew and I couldn’t come up with any other names. We know there have to be others out there, but we just don’t know them.

Of course, there are plenty of BIPOC cisgender doctors and scholars. I know lots of them. My physician is Asian, two of the veterinarians at my clinic are BIPOC, one of my teachers is a Black woman, etc. But we just couldn’t name any more BIPOC trans doctors or scholars.

As I have written about many times, Genesis 1:27 states that we are ALL created in God’s image. The midrash in Sanhedrin 4:5 states that God creates us all from the die God used to create The First Human (Adam HaRishon in Hebrew – this is different than Adam – Eve’s partner), but yet we are all unique. Both Hebrew and Christian scriptures teach we are to love our neighbors as ourselves.

So why don’t we know any BIPOC trans scholars or doctors? Systemic racism, economic oppression, transphobia, etc. BIPOC Trans women are murdered by their partners. BIPOC men are murdered by the cops and others on the streets. Far too many do not come from a place of economic privilege where they can afford to get an expensive graduate education and go on to such vaunted careers.

It is a national tragedy that these voices are silenced. Imagine how much better it would be for the BIPOC trans community if they could go to the clinic and see a BIPOC trans doctor for their care? Imagine if BIPOC trans scholars were writing cutting edge scholarship about the plight of their folx. Imagine if a BIPOC trans person were sitting in the President’s Cabinet, or winning a million bucks on a TV show that requires esoteric knowledge?

In the Torah, we read, after the Israelites cross the sea, and the waters crash down on the Egyptians, that the Heavenly angels sing and cheer. God rebukes them, saying (loosely translated) “why are you cheering, those are my children too?” God loves ALL of God’s creations, regardless of skin color, race, gender identity, sexuality, etc. We are created in God’s image. When will we?

Peace out,

Rona

Transgender Opinion