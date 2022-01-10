Trans in Film & Video 1/10/22

Spread the love















Spyglass and Hulu’s new version of Hellraiser stars trans actress Jamie Clayton as the iconic demon Pinhead. Principal photography for the feature has been completed and the movie will debut on Hulu sometime in 2022.

The classic teen dystopian novel The Uglies is coming to Netflix. Laverne Cox has joined the cast of the film and will portray. . . Well, that’s the big question. No one is telling. The premise of The Uglies is that everyone must have plastic surgery at the age of 16 so that everyone meets the standards of beauty that society expects. And conformity that makes them “Pretties”. Of course not everyone wants to have the surgery and they have become a rebel faction that hides from the authorities. Keep eyes open for more information on what role Cox will play.

Alexandra Grey and Trace Lysette star in an indie romantic thriller titled Dope Queens, set in San Francisco’s famed Tenderloin district, which is the world’s first legally recognized transgender neighborhood. The film’s cast includes RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Kylie Sonique Love and Krystal Thomas. Three characters meet in prison and upon their release they go to San Francisco to be a “chosen family”. Check out the film’s IMDB page.

Framing Agnes features Zackary Drucker, Angelica Ross, Jen Richards, Silas Howard, Max Wolf Valerio, and Stephen Ira in director Chase Joynt’s look at one trans woman, Agnes, who participated in Harold Garfinkel’s gender health research at UCLA in the 1960s. The film mixes fiction and nonfiction to take a look at an important part of trans history. Zachary Drucker portrays the research subject Agnes. The film is being shown in January as part of the Sundance Film Festival.

Lola and the Sea features Mya Bollaers as a young trans woman forced to travel with her bigoted and angry father. A reviewer for The Guardian called the film a “flawed road movie” that makes use of many cliches. Lola is a young trans woman who thrown out of her home by her non-accepting father Philippe. She is living in foster-care accommodation while preparing for gender reassignment surgery. Lola’s mother, who had always accepted her identity, has died and now a somewhat contrived series of events means that Philippe and Lola must take a trip to mom’s childhood home by the sea to scatter her ashes. The film is available on iTunes.

On the small screen we can report young transgender powerlifter Angel Flores has joined the sixth season of Queer Eye which premiered at the end of December. Her goal is to look and feel better outside of her current comfort zone, the gym. Flores is a 22-year-old olympic weightlifting coach and powerlifter of Filipino and Mexican heritage. Her hope is that Queer Eye will help her feel more comfortable when she’s not in her workout gear but is trying to shop for feminine clothing that makes her feel good. Read more about the show on the Al Día website.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Spread the love















Category: Transgender Fun & Entertainment