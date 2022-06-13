Two Stories From San Francsico

Spread the love

Two stories came to us from San Francisco. Ms. Bob Davis, Director, and Founder of the Louise Lawrence Transgender Archive let us know about a Pride Week photo exhibit celebrating the crossdressing history of the city. Everyday the SF Camerawork Social Media Takeover will post one photo from the Louise Lawrence Transgender Archive on Facebook. Some will be early examples of the selfie while other shots will be professional photographer’s work. Below you will find two photos from the exhibit: The Bigwood Twins, vaudeville performers who were billed as “Pep & Personality”, and Li-Kar, the art director and a performer at Finocchio’s in San Francisco in its heyday.

The second story is the creation of a new position of honor in the city. For decades cities, states and nations have had poet laureates Now San Francisco Mayor London Breed has created the city’s “drag laureate”. A selection committee will help recommend drag performers for her to choose from for the post, with the inaugural person likely named sometime in October during LGBTQ History Month. Learn more about the perks of the new position and its responsibilities from The Bay Area Reporter.

Category: Transgender Community News