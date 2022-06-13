Photos of The Fabulous Billy Porter

Many people may think that Billy Porter first came to  attention in his role as the house ball MC Pray Tell in Pose. That show premiered in 2018 but Porter had been a working actor since the ‘90s. In 1996 he played the role of a glamorous drag queen named Siniqua in Twisted, a retelling of Charles Dickens‘ classic 1838 novel Oliver Twist, set in a New York City contemporary underground. On Broadway Porter’s resume goes even farther back. He appeared in Miss Saigon in 1991. In The Merchant of Venice in 1995, and in what was a breakout role, Lola in Kinky Boots in 2013. Not only did the role bring him more attention, Porter says it was his time wearing Lola’s boots that helped him free his feminine side and get rid of a lot of toxic masculinity. Which leads us to his fashion choices in recent years. His red carpet appearances have blended genders which results in the creation of a new glamor gender. Here are many of Porter’s gender blended outfits, and a couple of shots of in full femme from Kinky Boots and   Pose.


