Twit Awards for the Week 9/26/22

A mother in York, Pennsylvania, is complaining to her local school board, and to anyone who will listen, about how her child was allowed to adopt a new name and gender presentation while she was not informed. For reacting in a way that precisely demonstrates why such a policy is sometimes necessary, this unidentified mother gets a Twit Award. The York Daily Record has this story.

Catholic World Report has a story in which they spread the usual lies about forcing doctors to prescribe hormones and puberty blockers, and insist that hospitals are forced to perform sterilization on minors. Catholic World Report also has an interview with a filmmaker who just spread the same lies, and more, in a film. The film has a special focus on one desister. For spreading lies and misinformation, and for pretending that one desister should be reason enough to stop everyone from accessing this medicine, Catholic World Report gets a Twit Award.

The Association for Mature American Citizens asks in a story, “Is the Transgender Rush Among Teens Man-Made?” They make much of Pew Research showing that the number of people who believe sex is determined at birth is rising, but fail to say what the term “sex” means. (Beyond that, popular belief does not change facts.) They acknowledge the study which shows persistence of gender change, but acknowledge it by finding a supposed expert who disputes the findings, and who calls the study “deeply flawed,” but does not bother to say what its flaws are. For disregarding the study because you don’t like the data it produces, The Association for Mature American Citizens gets a Twit Award.

The Washington Free Beacon has a story entitled, “Meet the Taxpayer-Funded Group Pushing ‘Transgender Identity’ on Two-Year-Olds”. This group is also accused of using “Critical Race Theory” on young children. For misrepresenting the work of the group, and for destroying their good name, the Washington Free Beacon gets a Twit Award.

Tucker Carlson claims that hospitals which treat minors for gender dysphoria are committing “sex crimes,” and urges his followers to fight back. He claims that gender-affirming care is “sexualizing children,” when in fact he is the one who is using sex assigned at birth to define the gender role for the child to follow throughout life. He accused doctors and others who work in gender clinics of being “weirdos getting creepy with other people’s children,” when in fact, they are professionals. For projection and exaggeration, and for resorting to name-calling because he could not get facts to back him up, as well as for an implicit resort to violence to enforce what science could not defend, Tucker Carlson gets a Twit Award. Media Matters for America has this story.

Craig Ladyman, a school board candidate in Rockford, Michigan, posted an image in which four Rainbow Progress flags are placed at right angels to each other, so that the triangles seem to form a swastika. The candidate is anti-LGBTQ, and opposes “special treatment” for transgender students, yet associates LGBTQ people with a political group who tried to kill all gays, lesbians, and transgender people. For projection, and for a bad understanding of history, Craig Ladyman gets a Twit Award. This story comes from The Advocate.

Senator Tim Scott has called for defunding schools which do not inform parents of their child’s gender identity. For using the heavy hand of the state to dictate policy, and for putting some transgender children in the position where they cannot escape the heavy hand of their parents, Senator Tim Scott gets a Twit Award. Changing America has this story.

Senator Josh Hawley sent his followers a silly message. In it, he asked, “Do you want to keep transgender propaganda OUT of our classrooms today? YES-keep transgender propaganda OUT or NO-Teach young children that there is more than one gender.” For name calling with no evidence to support what he says, and for such hysteria that he misrepresents his own position, Senator Josh Hawley gets a Twit Award. The Advocate has this story.

Category: Transgender Opinion