Trans News Now 9/19/22

Molly Kearney has been announced as a new cast member for Saturday Night Live. Molly is the first nonbinary cast member in the show’s 48-year history. The Advocate has this story.

Montana passed a law in 2017 which allows transgender people to change the gender on their birth certificates by signing an affidavit with the Department of Health. Last year, the state legislature returned to the previous law, which requires proof of surgical sterilization before the birth certificate can be changed. In April, Judge Michael Moses of the U.S. District Court blocked the state from adopting the 2021 law, meaning that the 2017 law was still in effect. However, the state has not recognized affidavits to the Department of Public Health and Human Services as sufficient. This week, lawyers for plaintiffs and the state met in a hearing on the matter. Judge Moses again ordered the state to return to accepting affidavits. Within hours, the Director of the Department of Health and Human Services said, “No”. Politico has this story.

A new report from the Williams Institute says that ID laws will create a challenge to 200,000 transgender people as they try to vote in the midterm elections. This story comes from Changing America.

Acey D. Morrison, a two-spirit person, was shot to death in Rapid City, South Dakota, a month ago. Acey is the 29th transgender person murdered in the United States in 2022. The delay in reporting this death is all too common when transgender people die. KELO-TV has this story.

Casa Ruby, the non-profit which provided housing and social services to transgender people of color in the Washington, D.C., area, is in receivership, following some financial irregularities. The receiver, the Wanda Alston Foundation, submitted its first report to the court this week. It recommends that the non-profit be dissolved. This story comes from The Advocate.

Pew Research this week published a guide to public opinion on transgender policies. The public is not as tolerant as we might wish, but they are not as opposed to us as they used to be.

Equality VA has started to track how many of the state’s school systems have changed their policies, and which school boards have had discussions about transgender policy. A part of this is to go along with their information regarding such policies. About half of students are in districts which have fully implemented the Virginia Department of Education policies, which are designed to protect transgender students. WSET-TV has this story.

The FBI has arrested a woman for making a bomb threat against Boston Children’s Hospital. She faces up to five years in a federal penitentiary for making a false bomb threat. This story comes from Mass Live.

Noella McMaher is a model who walked the runway at New York Fashion Week both in February and in September. She is ten years old. Reuters reports that she is using her fame to help other trans children.

Many transgender people find their insurance denies payment for their medical expenses, due to medical coding. New medical coding that is coming into use might help, according to Health News Florida.

Senators Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren have called for testosterone, which is currently a controlled substance, to be reclassified to make it more available. The 19th has this story.

The London Marathon and the Boston Marathon both announced this week that they would create a new non-binary division. This story comes from them.

A new series on Disney+ tells the story of Sage Grace Dolan-Sandrino, a transgender youth activist. It is currently streaming, according to them.

Transgender actress Ava Gray plays a transgender character on an episode of Atlanta. She gave an interview to them.

The transgender Joker movie, The People’s Joker, has been pulled from the Toronto International Film Festival, due to a complaint about the rights to the character. Cinemablend has this story.

Daisuke Ishiwatari, the creator of the video game Guilty Gear Strive, confirmed this week that indeed the character Bridget is transgender. This story comes from Bounding Into Comica.

Queerty tells of the new video game from Lookout Drive Games, called Portrait of a Texas Family: A free slice of life game about love and resistance. You play the parent of a transgender teen, and you have to find the things which will show that your child is really transgender and not just faking it.

Sir Lady Java was a Black transgender performer who appeared on the nightclub circuit in the 1960s. She gave an interview for a new book on legends of drag. The Advocate has this story.

This week, the General Regulatory Chamber in London heard the case of whether the LGB Alliance should have been given the status of a charity. On Wednesday, the two co-founders were questioned about whether the group was founded to do charitable work or if it was just founded to oppose transgender people. The Guardian has this story. The hearing was supposed to wrap up on Friday, but has been adjourned until November.

Spain is trying to speed up its implementation of a new policy on transgender rights. Among other things, the new policy will allow adults to change their legal gender by filling out a form. This story comes from CNE News.

The Prime Minister of Malta, Robert Abela, announced that the country’s government-run health care plan will soon cover some forms of gender-affirming surgery. This story comes from them.

Drag performer Valencia Prime fell during a show in Philadelphia and died shortly after. This story comes from The Advocate.

In the new movie The Inspection, Gabrielle Union plays a mother who rejects her gay son. In real life, Gabrielle Union, and her husband, Dwayne Wade, have strongly supported their transgender daughter, Zaya. She urges parents to be more like she is in real life, and less like the character she plays. PinkNews has this story.

Trans News Now is assembled by Cecilia Barzyk with additional content and editing by Angela Gardner.

