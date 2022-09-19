Twit Awards for the Week 9/19/22

Spread the love

An Israeli religious elementary school has put a transgender boy in a class for girls. This move comes despite the Education Ministry saying that the boy is male. For denying both medical science and the government, in order to promote a bigoted interpretation of scripture, the administration of Givat Shmuel, and the rabbis who advise it, get a Twit Award. The Times of Israel has this story.

A restaurant called Cool Beans was the site of a protest which caused the cancellation of an all-ages drag show with a Disney theme. No, the show was not cancelled because Disney objected to the use of its characters. The show was cancelled because a group of right-wing professional busy-bodies objected to drag shows for children. The children understand that the people in drag are performers playing a part, but the alleged adults seem to have a hard time grasping that concept. For failing to have the common sense that children have, and for displaying the same sort of paternalistic attitude that they themselves object to in the government, the protesters get a Twit Award. This story comes from The Advocate.

Lavern Spicer, a failed Republican candidate, is being mocked for tweeting, “Stop teaching kids pronouns and start teaching them grammar.” For failing to recognize that pronouns are a part of grammar, and for general stupidity, Lavern Spicer gets a Twit Award. LGBTQ Nation has this story.

Chaya Riachik, who is behind the LibsOfTikTok account on social media, has a new thing to complain about–gender-affirming haircuts. She also complains that Kaiser Permanente promoted a gender-affirmation workshop “for kids and their parents or guardians.” She claimed that this allows minors to attend without their parents’ knowledge, when attending the workshop on Zoom requires knowing the health care account information, which few minors know. For spreading misinformation and bad information, and for getting upset about too little, Chaya Raichik gets a Twit Award. LGBTQ Nation has this story.

An investigation by KVUE-TV found that the state of Texas continued to investigate one family with a transgender child, even after the family moved out of the state. Campus Safety Magazine reports that an eighth-grader was pulled out of class so that the Department of Child and Protective Services could ask questions of the child–without the child’s parents present. For deliberately tearing families apart, for causing nightmares in children–including siblings of transgender children, and for vast overreach by a government out of control, the Texas Department of Child and Protective Services shares a Twit Award with Governor Greg Abbott, whose ridiculous order started these investigations.

