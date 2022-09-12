Trans News Now 9/12/22

Spread the love

Maebe A. Girl, who is currently serving on the Silver Lake Neighborhood Council in Los Angeles, came in second to Adam Schiff in his race for re-election to Congress. The two Democrats will face each other in November. This story comes from The Pride LA. If elected, Maebe A. Girl would be the first transgender member of Congress, and the first non-binary member.

The U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has upheld the state of Washington’s ban on conversion therapy on minors. The decision reads in part, “In relying on the body of evidence before it as well as the medical recommendations of expert organizations, the Washington Legislature rationally acted.” This gives some hope that a court will recognize that bans on gender-affirming medical care for minors do not rely on the body of evidence or the medical recommendation of expert organizations. The Advocate has this story.

A new lawsuit has been filed to block Florida’s Medicaid program from failing to cover gender-affirming medical care for minors. This story comes from NPR.

Meanwhile, the Florida Board of Medicine and the Florida Board of Osteopathic Medicine are scheduled to meet to discuss a draft rule which would prohibit gender-affirming medical care to minors, regardless of who their insurer is. Click Orlando has this story.

Three transgender students in Oklahoma have filed a lawsuit to overturn that state’s new law that assigns restrooms at school according to the “sex assigned at birth” or the student. This story comes from Changing America.

A transgender woman was thrown out of a nightclub in Cape Coral, Florida, for using the “wrong” restroom. This story comes from NBC-2 Miami.

For the second time this year, a Black transgender woman has been killed in Milwaukee. Regina Allen, also known as Maya, was shot on August 29. She was shot by a man whom she had met at a gas station a few blocks from her apartment. Fox 6 Milwaukee has this story.

In Houston, a man has been arrested for robbing and pistol-whipping a transgender woman whom he met on Grindr. This story comes from Click2Houston.

A clinic in Richmond, Virginia, which has a medical program for transgender youth, is now giving out kits with self-defense items such as whistles and alarms. WRIC-TV has this story.

Shortly after the state of Arkansas passed a ban on gender-affirming care for minors, a small non-profit group called Intransitive started receiving donations. Its budget grew from $20,000 to $258,000. This year’s budget is $280,000. Some other non-profits serving transgender people are also seeing increases in donations, according to Philanthropy.

A new study shows that LGBTQ+ youth in the South are growing up in a hostile environment. Few report that their parents accept their sexual orientation or gender identity (especially the gender identity), and many report hostility based on religion. The Advocate has this story.

Earlier this summer, the state of Florida told its schools that a guidance from the federal government is not as legally binding as state law. This week, the Louisiana Department of Education made a similar, if slightly less demanding, statement to its school. This story comes from LGBTQ Nation.

Amy Schneider had her day in Oakland this week. The Advocate has this story.

Speaking of Florida, them reports that the new anti-LGBTQ laws, most of which are anti-transgender, are intentionally vague. This creates confusion, in which the laws can be misinterpreted as applying to situations and grade levels that were not intended.

Games Done Quick has said that they are going to hold their convention, Awesome Games Done Quick, online, rather than in Orlando, as planned. Their reasons are Florida’s anti-LGBTQ stance and the state’s lax attitude towards preventing the spread of COVID-19. While the latter reason seems outdated, the pandemic is still going on. LGBTQ Nation has this story.

Laverne Cox is is set to star in a new Norman Lear sitcom called Clean Slate. Deadline has this story.

Netflix just renewed Dead End: Paranormal Park for a second season. This story appears in Pride.com.

A new, unauthorized film titled The People’s Joker premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. In this movie, the Joker is transgender. Unfortunately, the film has several similarities to the Joker from Batman, but has not cleared the rights with DC Comics, so the film may spend quite a bit of time in litigation and negotiation before the public gets to see it. The Daily Beast has this story.

The film Monica, starring Trace Lysette, was a great success in its premiere at the Venice Film Festival. It received an 11-minute standing ovation, according to Out.com.

Aiden Thomas is perhaps the antithesis of J.K. Rowling. He is a transgender man who writes young adult novels. His third novel, The Sunbearer Trials, features a trans male as protagonist. He gave an interview to them.

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. Nina West, who appeared in Season 11 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, appears in the movie as Divine. PinkNews has this story.

Liz Truss won the battle to become the next Prime Minister of Great Britain. PinkNews says that her failure to follow through on reform of the Gender Recognition Act and other transgender reforms are reasons to be concerned about her.

Vice News reports that Prime Minister Liz Truss wants to “pause or prevent” Scotland’s move to allow self-recognition of gender.

Juliet Jacques, who has made a name for herself writing about transgender issues for major media outlets, tells PinkNews that the media in the U.K. is trying to “crush” trans people.

Mermaids has filed an appeal of the decision to grant the LGB Alliance the status of a charity. PinkNews has this story.

Shangela will join Dancing With The Stars. She will be the first drag performer to be a contestant on that show. This story comes from Pride.com.

A suspect has been arrested in connection of a young trans man at the Pride celebrations in Munster, Germany. He had been savagely beaten when he tried to defend a woman from an attack, according to PinkNews.

The Trans Pride flag which flew at the United Parish of Brookline, near Boston, was burnt. This story comes from them.

Carolyn Hayes writes in The Guardian about having been investigated by a state agency ten years ago, because she had allowed her transgender daughter to transition.

