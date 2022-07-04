Twit Awards for the Week 7/4/22

Spread the love

Jordan Peterson, who gained fame when he refused to follow Canada’s laws which protect transgender people, has been suspended on Twitter for deliberately misgendering Elliot Page. For the sin of pride, and specifically for priding himself as better because he avoids what he regards as a sin that someone else commits, as well as for not learning anything from punishment, Jordan Peterson gets a Twit Award. The Daily Signal has this story.

Disney’s new show Baymax has a scene in which a trans male asks someone to recommend a menstrual product. The trans character appears for five seconds in the leaked clip, and it is uncertain that the character plays a significant part in the story, but still, anti-transgender forces are complaining about a “transgender agenda” being forced on them. For trying to force an anti-transgender agenda on the rest of us, and for rushing to complain without waiting for context, these social conservatives get a Twit Award. This story comes from them.

Marjorie Taylor Greene wrote a series of tweets in which she complains that the red flag provisions of the gun bill that passed the Senate “will be a tool to disarm any gun owner that wants to stop abortion, the trans agenda on kids. . . ” In a subsequent tweet, she claimed that people who oppose “school boards allowing drag queen school shows” will have their guns taken away by courts. For hyperbole, and for failing to distinguish between holding a position and threatening someone with a deadly weapon, Marjorie Taylor Greene gets a Twit Award. LGBTQ Nation has this story.

The Supreme Court of the United States refused to hear a case in which a church, D. James Kennedy Ministries, sued the Southern Poverty Law Center for designating the church as a “hate group.” Eight justices refused to touch the case, but Associate Justice Clarence Thomas was willing to let them sue. For failing to recognize the Southern Poverty Law Center’s right to free speech, and for failing to notice that D. James Kennedy Ministries was using the lawsuit to promote itself as a place for anti-LGBTQ Christians, Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas gets a Twit Award. This story comes from LGBTQ Nation.

The Supreme Court of Alabama wrote an opinion which it supported the new Alabama law that outlawed the use of medicines or surgery in treating gender dysphoria in minors. They note that these treatments are not “deeply rooted in our history or tradition.” But, the idea of letting the medical professionals use their judgment of the best treatment is a part of our history and tradition. For failing to see the limit of their line of reasoning, the Alabama Supreme Court gets a Twit Award. CNBC has this story.

Category: Transgender Opinion