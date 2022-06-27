Trans News Now 6/27/22

Spread the love

Elliot Page was on Late Night With Seth Meyers to talk about the new season of The Umbrella Academy. While there, he also talked about other things, as The Advocate points out.

Hunter Schafer has been cast in the prequel to The Hunger Games. You can read about it in them.

The Biden administration proposed changes to Title IX which make it clear that the phrase “on account of sex” applies to gender identity. This is quite a contrast to the policy from the previous administration. Reuters has this story.

Dallas County Judge Melissa Bellan rejected Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s request to allow the state to stop minors from accessing gender-affirming healthcare. The judge ruled that the Attorney General had not demonstrated that the state has a legitimate interest in interfering in the care of these patients. This story comes from LGBTQ Nation.

The state of North Carolina agreed to change the gender listed on birth certificates without proof of surgery. This agreement settles a lawsuit which the state appears to have been losing, or at least the state thought it was losing. WRAL-TV has this story.

The New York Times reports that Gloria Allen, known to many as Mama Gloria, died on June 13 at her home in Chicago. She was 76. Ms. Allen was transgender activist who ran a charm school in Chicago for at-risk transgender youth that inspired the documentary film, Mama Gloria, and the play, Charm.

The Proud Boys caused a disruption which resulted in the cancellation of Drag Queen Story Time at a library in North Carolina. If that isn’t bad enough, The Advocate wonders if the police helped the hate group. The police let them into the library, but not into the room where the event was held.

Hawaii Governor David Ige signed three new pro-LGBTQ bills into law. One insures that prospective jurors cannot be dismissed because of gender identity or sexual orientation (or the perception of either). Another assures that insurers will pay for gender-affirming health care. And the third makes the state LGBTQ+ commission permanent. LGBTQ Nation has this story.

The Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturned Roe v. Wade, strikes down the claim of a privacy clause in the Constitution, which also served in the foundation for the Obergfell decision and various other recent decisions. How this will affect us is is examined in an article for them.

The annual Accelerating Acceptance study from GLAAD has found a sharp rise in discrimination on the basis of gender identity or sexual orientation. Maybe the worst finding was that the majority of trans people reported feeling unsafe walking their neighborhood. The Advocate has this story.

Florida took additional steps to remove transgender health care from Medicare, according to ClickOrlando.

150 groups, some national in scope and some more local, signed onto a detailed statement which said that “an attack on transgender youth is an attack on civil rights.” The statement spoke of specific current threats. Changing America has this story. If you want to read the statement, it can be found here.

Transgender and non-binary people face discrimination and other difficulties in the workplace. CNBC Make It reports that transgender people are underpaid.

The American Medical Association has a short article on problems that transgender people have in accessing medical care.

Brazil Johnson, a Black transgender woman, was killed in Milwaukee. She was misgendered for the better part of a week, and even after she was identified as female, the medical examiner “corrected” them, saying on Twitter that the victim was male. This story can be found in them.

A project from the University of Nebraska aims to help mental health professionals as they assess transgender patients.

The world governing body for swimming, FINA, announced new guidelines for transgender females. The new guidelines insist that the transgender females get on puberty blockers shortly after puberty begins, a requirement which some states wish to prevent. NPR reports that few transgender women will be able to compete in swimming.

The worry that FINA’s policy would spread to other sports bodies was quickly realized. FIFA and World Athletics both announced that they would take a new look at their policies on transgender athletes, as PinkNews reports.

Germany’s soccer governing body will allow transgender and non-binary players to choose between playing in a league for males or a league for females. Reuters has this story.

The global governing body for rugby has banned transgender women. This story comes from CNN Sports.

In New Zealand, a transgender woman was denied entry in a darts tournament. LGBTQ Nation has this story.

The Umbrella Academy season 3 has debuted. We knew that the show was going to somehow deal with Elliot Page’s transition. The story of how the show dealt with it is in Out.com, but then, it is of course a spoiler.

D’Lo is doing his stand-up show, “To T, Or Not To T,” at the Kirk Douglas Theatre in Culver City, in suburban Los Angeles. The show is about his experiences as a trans man, but before that, he came out as a lesbian. He talked to The Advocate about the show.

Jennifer Lopez introduced her child on stage, using they/them pronouns. The Advocate has this story.

India’s drag scene is quite different from the scene in the U.S., according to LGBTQ Nation.

National Geographic has a story about how historians are documenting the history of transgender people.

The Stonewall Inn is getting a new visitor center, thanks to the National Park Service. The Advocate has this story.

A weatherman in Australia did a forecast in drag, because, well, why not? You can see photos from the event at Out.com.

One day after turning 18 years old, Elon Musk’s transgender daughter petitioned a court for a name change. Her mother, Justine Wilson, said she is proud of her daughter. You can find this story in PinkNews.

