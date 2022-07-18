Twit Awards for the Week 7/18/22

Spread the love

You would think that June, LGBTQ Pride month, would see social media put some effort into enforcing its rules against fake news especially regarding lGBTQ people. But apparently not. LGBTQ Nation reports that there was a lot of anti-LGBTQ stories on Facebook and Instagram, which is to be expected. But, they also report that there were a lot of false stories. For lack of enforcement of their rules during Pride month, Meta gets a Twit Award. Media Matters for America has this story.

A report from GLAAD found that every social media company is failing to protect its LGBTQ users. In fact, none of the big five (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Youtube, and TikTok) scored above 50 out of 100, with TikTok scoring the lowest. For failing to enforce their own policies. these social media companies get a Twit Award. This story comes from them.

A transgender former employee is suing Chick-fil-A for discrimination in her firing. She claims that the store outed her to fellow employees and ignored sexual harassment of her. For creating a hostile work environment, and for taking the side of bullies, the management of Chick-fil-A gets a Twit Award. The Atlanta Journal Constitution has this story.

Three men wearing sports bras were part of an anti-transgender float in a parade in England. Although the parade was held on May 5, news is just getting out via LGBTQ Nation. The men claimed to be transgender women and athletes, though of course, they were nothing of the sort. For bad logic (an attempt at a reductio ad absurdum which showed they themselves are absurd), and for bullying, the people behind this anti-transgender float get a Twit Award.

A group of mothers in Connecticut requested that their local library burn the books which had been a part of the LGBTQ display during Pride month. For suggesting a solution which does not actually solve the perceived problem (the books would still be available elsewhere) and which creates new problems (the burning of books creates environmental and fire hazards), the mothers behind this get a Twit Award. The Advocate has this story.

Noah Ruiz, a 20-year-old transgender man, was viciously assaulted at a campground in Ohio on July 3. “What did he do to warrant this attack,” you may wonder. He used the ladies’ restroom–the restroom that transphobes, such as his attackers, want transgender men to use. For finding the wrong way to validate him as passing, and for freaking out over nothing, the people who assaulted Noah Ruiz get a Twit Award. This story comes from WXIX-TV

Here’s something which shouldn’t surprise anyone who has been paying attention. J.K. Rowling praised Matt Walsh’s amazingly anti-trans film, What Is A Woman? Movie theaters have rejected the film, despite the fact that rejecting the film is as likely to cause protests as is showing the film. Most movie chains refuse to show the film because it does not pass as either truth or entertainment. For agreeing with a film that fights science with a “common sense” that merely defends the status-quo-ante which the new studies show is inaccurate, and for agreeing with someone who has anti-feminist tendencies on an issue of who is a woman, J.K. Rowling gets another Twit Award. The Advocate has this story.

Senator Josh Hawley attempted to downplay abortion as “not a women’s issue.” Law Professor Khirara Bridges corrected him, but the senator rebuffed the correction. For an exchange so bad that the video became viral, and for not realizing that he became the butt of jokes, Senator Josh Hawley gets a Twit Award. The Advocate/a> has this story.

U.S. Representative Andrew Clyde asked Fatima Goss Graves, the president of the National Women’s Law Center, to define the term “woman.” When she gave an answer which did not mesh with his thinking, Representative Clyde interrupted to give the answer that he wanted. For mansplaining, and for refusing to listen to the person with whom he was talking, Representative Andrew Clyde gets a Twit Award. This story comes from LGBTQ Nation.

Ohio Representative Gary Click wrote the attempt to ban transgender athletes in women’s sports, and a bill to allow transgender minors who detransition to sue health care professionals who helped them in their transition. He admitted that he did his “research” for the bill by watching Youtube videos. It should be pointed out that various groups write prototype bills, so the representative had access to those. Even so, for advancing a bill based on poor research, and for passing on what he learned during that poor research, Representative Gary Click gets a Twit Award. This story comes from them.

Florida is going ahead with its plans to remove transgender medication from Medicaid. This policy shift is being made on the basis of a “Medical Report” which The Yale Law School finds to be flawed both in terms of the law and in terms of the medical information. For making policy on the basis of bad law and bad medicine, and for starting with the desired policy and designing the “medical report” to reflect that desire, the Florida lawmakers behind this get a Twit Award.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Spread the love

Category: Transgender Community News, Transgender Opinion