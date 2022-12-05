Twit Awards for the Week 12/5/22

Spread the love

Fox News has a profile of a transgender woman who is working as a chaplain in a hospital. They point to her profile stating that she looks forward to a day when God is not automatically given male pronouns, but do not mention how mainline religious thought says that God is not gendered. They also present this as though she is the only chaplain at the hospital, when in fact she is not even the only non-denominational chaplain. For misrepresentation of both the subject of their story and religious thought, Fox News gets a Twit Award.

The Texas Family Project has created a warning system for drag events. They call drag “attacks on our children’s innocence,” and publish such hyperbole about what goes on at a drag show that it becomes lies. For failing to acknowledge that drag artists are performers playing a character and failing to credit children with the ability to see that drag artists are playing a fictional character, and for creating an atmosphere of fear about something in an attempt to attack something else, the Texas Family Project gets a Twit Award. This story comes from them.

Tampax has been the subject of many complaints from TERFs, since they acknowledge that transgender men do menstruate. They recently tweeted, as a joke, “You’re in their DMs. We’re in them. We are not the same.” While one can argue the tastefulness of the joke, the critics are after the company for including trans men, rather than for questionable taste. For getting all worked up over the fact that others are included, and for not caring how the exclusion they practice affects those who are excluded, the TERFs and transphobes behind this get a Twit Award. The story is in LGBTQ Nation.

Matt Walsh is at it still. This week, he claimed that GMOs are making people transgender “to a certain extent.” He said, “Clearly there’s something in food, there’s something in our diet and our environment, that’s affecting us at a really basic internal level.” Clearly, he has no scientific evidence for this claim. He ignores the fact that transphobia–such as what he himself pushes so often–can cause transgender people to deny their feelings, or at least to hold those feeling in secret. For lack of evidence, and for failing to consider some pretty obvious complications, Matt Walsh gets a Twit Award. This story comes from LGBTQ Nation.

Marjorie Taylor Greene is at it again. She tweeted, “If you’re under 18 and people are telling you to cut off your breast or have a surgery that turns your penis inside out to make a “vagina” you’re a victim of child abuse. Get away from those people and find safe people who tell you that you’re already perfect. Grow up first.” This sort of advice is similar to what mental health experts used to advise, before they noticed that transgender people were not growing out of their gender, and that the advice was just delaying the care that transgender children needed. Moreover, to be told to grow up by someone who supports Donald Trump, a man-child who throws ketchup at the wall when he does not get his way, just feels odd. For giving bad advice, and for not caring that medical science has shown her advice to not work, Marjorie Taylor Greene gets yet another Twit Award. LGBTQ Nation has this story.

