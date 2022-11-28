Trans News Now 11/28/22

Spread the love

Amy Schneider won the Jeopardy Tournament of Champions for Season 38. To win this year’s tournament, she needed to win three games against the other two finalists, which she did. The Advocate has this story.

Dancing With The Stars also had a final competition. Shangela was one of the four finalists, along with her dance partner, Gleb Savchenko. If you want to see the results, they are on LGBTQ Nation.

Stephen Fry, who narrated the British audiobooks of the Harry Potter series, said that, while he disagrees with J.K. Rowling’s views on transgender people, he “would wish them both [J.K. Rowling and her critics] to retreat” from the debate. This story can be found in Pinknews.

Last Sunday was Transgender Day of Remembrance. The White House issued an official statement on this occasion. It begins, “There is no place for violence, hatred, and bigotry in America. Yet, tragically, as last night’s attack in Colorado Springs reminds us, too many LGBTQI+ people in the United States–and around the world–continue to face unconscionable attacks.”

On the evening before Transgender Day of Remembrance, Anderson Lee Aldrich went into Club Q, a club for LGBTQ+ people and their allies, and started shooting. Five people were killed, including a trans man who was a bartender at the club and a trans woman who came to see a drag show. Out.com has the names and pictures.

Richard Fierro, who previously served in the Army, was at the club to see his daughter’s friend perform in the drag show. He tackled the gunman, knocked the guns away, and kept the gunman from getting his guns until the police arrived. Assisting in this was a transgender woman, who kept stomping the gunman’s head with her high heels. The Advocate has the story of both those heroes.

Samantha Allen, an editor at them finds it rather appropriate that a transgender woman’s high heel shoe was a part of what subdued the attacker. And the fact that the gunman was also beaten with his own pistol has a certain justice to it as well.

Anti-transgender rhetoric by politicians and far-right commentators helped create the atmosphere in which this shooting took place, according to them.

The lawyers representing Aldrich, the suspect in this crime, say that their client is non-binary. Court filings refer to the defendant as “Mx. Aldrich.” The Advocate has this story.

Some ceremonies to mark Transgender Day of Remembrance became places to mourn the victims of Club Q as well, even before it was known for certain that there were transgender people among the victims. LGBTQ Nation reports that the commemoration at the Stonewall Inn was one such.

Transgender Day of Remembrance is a time to mourn all of the transgender dead around the world. This year saw 327 confirmed murders of transgender people, and we know that number is an underestimate. 222 murders of transgender people were reported in Brazil alone. This story comes from PinkNews.

Native Hawaiians have a third gender known as Mahu. You can read about it in then.

Seven civil rights groups, including the ACLU, have asked the U.S. Department of Education to investigate the way Texas school districts have been treating transgender students. The Hill has this story.

Meanwhile, in Ohio, parents of two unrelated students are suing a school district over transgender student’s access to restrooms and locker rooms in accord with their gender identities. This story can be found at Fox News.

The state of Ohio does not have a statutory process for changing legal gender. Judges in the state have been known to issue orders for a change of gender, but that only works if one can find a judge who will issue such an order. WEWS News says that it can be hard to find a cooperative judge in some rural areas.

An unidentified veteran of the U.S. military is suing the Department of Defense, because the department’s health insurance will not cover his transgender daughter’s treatments for gender dysphoria. This story comes from The Advocate.

Take the 2022 U.S. Trans Survey before the December 5 deadline. Be heard and be counted.

Susie Green is leaving as CEO of Mermaids. The group has been a target of criticism from “gender-critical” opponents recently. The Guardian has this story.

In Britain, some members of the Liberal Democrats are leaving the party because of the party’s new “formal definition” of transphobia. While the new definition states that the party supports transgender people, it does not require individual members to support transgender people. This story comes from PinkNews.

A mother in Britain blames the NHS and its long waiting times to see a gender specialist for her son’s suicide. PinkNews has this story.

Spain’s bill to reform the process to recognize a change of legal gender is now scheduled for debate, which will delay its acceptance. Spain will have elections next fall, and it is unclear if the bill can pass before then, according to Reuters.

In Italy, a lesbian couple won a legal battle to be listed as “parents” on their child’s identity card, rather than “mother” and “father.” LGBTQ Nation has this story.

Russia’s legislature, the Duma, passed a bill enhancing the ban on “LGBT Propaganda.” The bill expands the ban to all ages, and includes a ban on “praising” homosexual relationships or saying that they are normal. This story comes from CNN.

South Korea’s Supreme Court ruled that parents of minor children can still change their own legal genders. Amnesty International has this story.

LGBTQ Nation has a story about transgender writers writing on topics of womanhood and reproductive justice.

Nancy Eves writes in PinkNews about the moment she realized that she is trans non-binary, and the magic of that thought.

Also in them is a story about a camp specifically for two-spirit youth. The camp teaches them the traditions of two-spirits, including activism.

Two-spirit people were always revered in Native American culture, according to an article in them.

An article in The Guardian tries to explain the increase in the number of young people expressing a difference with the gender assigned at birth, without agreeing with gender-critical views.

An article in Into More attempts to explain what it means to be transgender, and explain some of the terminology used regarding gender.

