Twit Awards for the Week 11/14/22

Spread the love

We mentioned in the news that Tennessee lawmakers have introduced bills to both ban medical treatment for gender dysphoria in youth and also ban drag shows. For rushing to use the heavy hand of the state to solve something which is not a problem, the lawmakers behind these bills get a Twit Award. The Advocate.

The Archdiocese of Denver issued a statement advising Catholic schools in the diocese to not enroll transgender students. The advice seems to borrow several talking points from conservative politicians and pundits, while not paying much attention to the findings of doctors and medical researchers. For rushing to take a side in a political debate, and for ignoring the Acts of the Apostles, where an Ethiopian eunuch was accepted into the faith by the Apostles, the Archdiocese of Denver gets a Twit Award. Fox News has this story.

A new documentary entitled Dysconnected: The Real Story Behind the Transgender Explosion talks to such “experts” as Walt Heyer and Dr. Ryan T. Anderson, as well as various detransitioners. (Walt Heyer certainly can find some whom he worked with recently enough that they haven’t yet had second thoughts about detransitioning.) They present this as the “real story,” while never looking at those who are happy with their choice to transition. For not exploring the other side of this issue, and for creating the false impression that so many transgender people will “deeply regret” their decision if not encouraged by an “industry” behind the transgender movement, the people behind Dysconnected get a Twit Award. This story comes from Religion News Service.

Jeanine Pirro warned her Fox News audience that Democrats have a goal of forcing students to change genders. “If Republicans don’t win, then it will be a threat to democracy because it will be the end of education where teachers believe they should be able to trans our kids and talk about 1619 without our knowing about it.” For denying the role of transgender minors in their own transition, and for hyperbole beyond belief, Jeanine Pirro gets a Twit Award. LGBTQ Nation has this story.

We all know that Matt Walsh opposes what he calls “transgender ideology.” We also know that he has trouble with the reality of the situation. This week, while he was a guest on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, he claimed that millions of American children are on puberty blockers. This claim is so outrageous that the producers of the show felt it necessary to fact-check him and declare that he is wrong. For hyperbole, and for a lack of concern for people who are affected by his lying, Matt Walsh gets another Twit Award. This story can be found in LGBTQ Nation. Oh, and while that particular statement was challenged, Joe Rogan nonetheless gave Matt Walsh a platform to spread his anti-transgender views, and showed a lot of agreement with him, according to them. That gives Mr. Rogan a share of Mr. Walsh’s Twit Award.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Spread the love

Category: Transgender Community News, Transgender Opinion