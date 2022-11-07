Trans News Now 11/7/22

Spread the love

Zaya Wade’s mother is preventing her from changing her name legally. There seems to be some bad blood over unsettled issues between Zaya’s father, Dwayne Wade, and her mother, Siohvaughn Funches-Wade. The couple were married when Zaya was born, but are now divorced. The Daily Mail has a long story about this.

The U.S. Trans Survey, conducted by the National Center for Transgender Equality, is now under way. The data collected in the U.S. Trans Survey is used by some politicians and government officials when making policy, as well as journalists when reporting about us. CNN has this story.

Admiral Rachel Levine visited Massachusetts, where Boston Children’s Hospital has been receiving threats because of their gender clinic. She spoke to health care providers and trans youth, and spoke about the experience to WBUR public radio.

As we reported last week, the Florida Board of Medicine approved a ban on puberty blockers, hormone therapy, and gender-affirming surgery for minors. Axios reports that this could be the start of a new trend, where medical boards, rather than legislators, introduce these bans.

Fourteen members of the U.S. House of Representatives, all Republicans, signed a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland, telling him that they have “deep concern about the prospect of the Department of Justice weaponizing its federal law enforcement power against law-abiding American citizens–this time to target those daring to question gender transition procedures for minors.” This story comes from National Review, which of course agrees with these legislators.

Transgender people and allies in Texas are speaking out about the “Stop the Sexualization of Children Act,” the attempt at a federal “Don’t Say Gay” bill. KXAN-TV has this story.

An article in Mother Jones describes how parents are learning from each other to see how to impose their wills on their local school boards.

Sushmita Sen is a cisgender actress from India and a former Miss Universe. She will be playing a transgender character in a new Bollywood film. Transgender actress Navya Singh was up for the role, but lost out. This story comes from The BBC.

A school in Oregon abruptly ended a camp session for students because some parents complained about a nonbinary counsellor at the camp. The Advocate has this story.

Daniel Radcliffe spoke out to further refine his disagreement with J.K. Rowling over her anti-transgender comments. He explained that his work with the Trevor Project introduced him to transgender and gay people who identified with Harry Potter, and he spoke out for them. This story comes from Teen Vogue.

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that a beauty pageant can exclude transgender women if it wishes. NPR has this story.

Some social conservatives complained about the inclusion of a transgender character, Catalyst, in the computer game Apex Legends. The lead writer, Ashley Reed, responded, if that’s how you feel, then “Apex isn’t for you.” This story comes from PinkNews.

Canada’s Drag Race has officially been renewed for a fourth season. Out.com has this story.

Shangela is still competing on Dancing With The Stars. She has managed to escape elimination, despite not impressing the judges that much. Well, this week she and her partner received a perfect score for their Halloween-themed routine. This story comes from LGBTQ Nation.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak “wants to gut trans rights from the Equity Act,” according to The Telegraph. If you don’t wish to make an account with a right-wing paper, you can read about it in PinkNews.

The Association of Clinical Psychologist UK recently made a pronouncement that the closure of the Tavistock and Portman Gender Identity Development Service resulted from “a number of systemic failings” including the use of an “approach that was predominantly affirmative, rather than exploratory.” This week, 40 clinical psychologists signed a letter expressing their disagreement with that statement. Newsmax has this story.

Mermaids, the charity for trans youth in the U.K., needed action from the police when they logged 130 abusive calls. This story comes from Wales Online.

In Ireland, transgender people face a wait of up to ten years to get seen by a gender specialist. This is the longest wait in Europe. PinkNews has this story.

Malaysian police reportedly detained twenty people who attended a Halloween party in drag. This story can be found in them.

Jair Bolsonaro lost his bid for reelection as President of Brazil, although he refuses to concede the election. LGBTQ Brazilians, and especially transgender Brazilians, are happy with that result, according to them.

Bosco talks about Goth Drag, about the humor found in transitioning, and about loving Bride of Chucky in an an interview with them.

Sydney, Australia, will host 2023 World Pride. A full list of events can be found in Out Traveler.

November is Transgender Awareness Month, and the City of West Hollywood made an official proclamation acknowledging it.

Jack Knoxville, the founder of the Trans Empowerment Project, is profiled in LGBTQ Nation, which declared him a Hometown Hero.

An editorial in the San Diego Union-Tribune is headlined, “Transgender youth need support, not stigmatization.”

Ky Schevers, who was one of the prominent voices of detransitioning, regrets being so public with her detransition. She is now using her voice to speak out against the people who promoted the idea that transitioning gender is wrong. LGBTQ Nation has her story.

November 8 marks the midterm elections in the U.S. Voting is very important, since several candidates want to limit our rights. If you are having difficulty voting because your ID does not match your presentation, them has some advice.

