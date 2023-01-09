Twit Awards for the Week 1/9/23

Spread the love

David French, a former editor at the National Review who is known for his anti-LGBTQ and especially anti-transgender views, has a new job, as a columnist for The New York Times. The Times has been criticized recently for carrying stories which are slanted to include anti-transgender views, to the point where inaccurate information is spread without being noted as inaccurate. For continuing that problem by giving a voice to David French, The New York Times gets a Twit Award. The Advocate has more reaction, especially from Sarah Kate Ellis of GLAAD.

As we mentioned in the news, transgender health care is under attack again. All the sponsors and cosponsors of bills which aim to limit access to gender-affirming care get a Twit Award, especially Oklahoma state Senator David Bullard, the author of that state’s bill which would extend the ban on gender-affirming care up to the age of 25. LGBTQ Nation has the story on Oklahoma’s bill, while The 19th has a state-by-state rundown of legislation that was prefiled.

Texas state Representative Jared Patterson has introduced a bill which The Advocate says expands the problems with the Don’t Say Gay bill in the wrong direction. It requires schools to tell parents all information about their child’s mental health, including confidential information about the child’s gender identity or sexual orientation. The bill also bans all discussion of gender identity or sexual orientation until high school, which the author says will protect “the youngest and most vulnerable children from unscientific, inaccurate, and inappropriate information.” For thinking that ignorance is a virtue, and for reducing the information available to students to a level acceptable to the most bigoted parents, Texas state Representative Jared Patterson gets a Twit Award.

Rene Salinas Ramos, a cisgender man and father in Ecuador, has legally changed his sex to female, in order to gain custody of his children following a divorce proceeding. For abusing the legal system for personal gain, and for calling into question the process by which people can rightfully declare the gender than they identify, Rene Salinas Ramos gets a Twit Award. This story comes from LGBTQ Nation.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Spread the love

Category: Transgender Community News, Transgender Opinion