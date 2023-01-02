Trans News Now 1/2/23

Spread the love

Links in Trans News Now will open in this window. To return to this page use the Back button on your browser. If the link opens in a new tab, close the tab to return to this page.

We mentioned a few weeks ago that Jennifer Williams seemed to have won election to the city council in Trenton, New Jersey. Then, it turned out that provisional ballots which eventually got counted tied the vote. Three additional provisional ballots were counted this week, after the voters fixed problems which caused them to miss the initial count. Jennifer Williams did indeed win the election by one vote. Metro Weekly has this story.

The Biden administration is working on repealing a Trump-era rule which would allow doctors and other health care professionals to refuse to treat transgender people. This particular rule has been blocked by a court ruling since 2019, which explains why the Biden administration has not been rushing to repeal it. PinkNews has this story.

As challenges to Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Act (a.k.a. “Don’t Say Gay”) are getting ready for a hearing, 18 attorneys general from U.S. states have submitted an amicus brief in opposition to the new legislation. This story comes from The Advocate.

LGBTQ Nation has a review of five things that President Biden did for LGBTQ people in 2022, and all of them affect transgender people. Three are specifically about transgender people.

As Republicans take control of the House of Representatives, they asked the Department fo Defense for all documents since President Biden took office which relate to open service by transgender people. They asked for documents with certain words, such as “transgender,” “gender affirmation,” and “nonbinary,” according to an article in Military.com.

January brings with it the start of the year’s legislative session in many states. In Missouri, ten separate bills regarding transgender athletes have been filed. As Fox 2 Now points out, there are more bills to limit transgender athletes than there are transgender athletes in Missouri.

In addition to bills about transgender athletes, several state have passed and others are considering legislation which prohibits doctors from prescribing gender-affirming care to minors, and bars gender-confirming surgery on minors. Many doctors see this as politicians trying to regulate how medicine operates, as Medpage notes in a special report. Adding in mental health issues caused by such things, it’s been a bad year for transgender people.

Them has a story about how how there got to be so many anti-transgender bills.

Victoria’s Secret named transgender actress Bell Agam as their brand envoy for Israel. The Times of Israel has this story.

A new app is helping transgender people try out their new names, to see if there might be a problem that the person had not foreseen. VOA News has this story.

A new study from the Williams Institute at UCLA reveals that 41% of Medicaid recipients do not have gender affirming care in their health care plans. This story can be found in LGBTQ Nation.

Sweden’s National Board of Health and Welfare has issued a requirement that all minors receiving gender-affirming health care, including puberty blockers and HRT, be enrolled in a study, to further examine the long-term health effects of such treatment. From articles such as the one in The Christian Post, you’d think that they went farther than that.

WBC announced that they would create a new transgender category for boxing, alongside the existing male and female categories. Both trans women and trans men will be allowed to compete in that category. TalkSport has this story.

A list of 50 LGBTQ Pop Culture Moments of 2022 in Xtra contains a few moments involving transgender people.

Clive Barker revealed that he has been planning a transgender remake of The Mummy for about three-and-a-half decades. He is still hoping to make this movie, according to PinkNews.

Alice In Borderland, on Netflix, has a transgender character. However, the actress who plays the character, is not transgender, according to HITC.

Out.com has a list of all the drag queens who won one or another show in the RuPaul’s Drag Race stable in 2022.

Monet X Change and Bob the Drag Queen appeared on an episode of The Simpsons. Out.com has this story.

We mentioned last week that the Scottish National Parliament has passed its reform of the Gender Recognition Act. This week, PinkNews tells us who voted for the act, and who voted against it. It turns out, three members of the Conservative Party voted for reform of the Gender Recognition Act.

A flood has led the government of Pakistan to establish their first fellowship for the transgender community. The News International has this story.

The Associated Press has a story about a pageant to celebrate transgender people in India.

Life in the United States has not been easy for transgender people in general. Colorado Springs, home of Focus On The Family and Club Q, has not been a particularly good place to live as a transgender person, according to a report in Insider.

Imara Jones tells LGBTQ Nation about the threat that right-wing hate poses for everyone, but especially for the transgender community.

Destination Tomorrow, an LGBTQ+ center with an emphasis on helping transgender people of color, opened in the Bronx in 2009. This past May, it opened a second location, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Journal Constitution says that the center is doing well and providing needed service.

Minnesota Public Radio has the story of Transmission Ministry Collective, a project serving the spiritual needs of transgender people in Minnesota. It is lead by Austen Hartke, a transgender man who is a graduate of Luther Seminary.

A transgender man in London created a calendar to show the beauty of transgender bodies. This story can be found in PinkNews.

The Oxford English Dictionary added 18 LGBTQ words and definitions of existing words in the past year. Several of them have transgender associations. LGBTQ Nation has this story.

Trans News Now is assembled by Cecilia Barzyk with additional content and editing by Angela Gardner. Care to make a comment on this post? Login here and use the comment area below.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Spread the love

Category: Transgender Community News