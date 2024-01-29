Twit Awards for the Week 1/29/24

Spread the love

We have seen that far-right lawmakers keep copying each other, introducing legislation which copies what was introduced in other states. An article in The 19th looks at ways that Republican state legislators are trying to not recognize transgender and non-binary people. In several states, bills have been introduced which would redefine legal sex according to the person’s potential “role” in reproduction. For sticking the government where it has no business being, and for trying to deliberately make life harder for transgender people, backers of such legislation get a Twit Award.

Moriarty’s Restaurant and Bar in Philadelphia posted a want ad on Craigslist, looking for a new bartender. Nothing too unusual in that. But, in the ad, they specified that the bartender should be “biologically male.” Now, there may be a non-transphobic idea behind the request for a “biologically male” bartender, but most likely, there are people with XY chromosomes who do not have the qualities that the bar is looking for. For wording that leaves the impression they are transphobic, Moriarty’s Restaurant and Bar gets a Twit Award. The Advocate has this story.

Maine has introduced legislation which would shield parents who relocate to the state in order to get their child gender-affirming medical care. However, Chaya Raichik, the person behind the Libs Of TikTok web site, has incorrectly said that the bill would be used to give the state custody of a child whose parents oppose gender-affirming care. This is not a part of the legislation, but try to tell that to people who believe such loudmouths. For spreading falsehoods, Chaya Raichik gets a Twit Award, which she shares with those who responded by repeating her lie. This story comes from The Advocate.

Chaya Raichik has been appointed to the Library Media Advisory Committee of the Oklahoma Education Department. Libs Of TikTok has been at the forefront of legislation which aims to remove material from school libraries which might contain suggestions that LGBTQ people are normal. The Library Media Advisory Committee is so secretive that there seems to be no public information on what they do, according to a story by Them. For appointing a fox to the committee to protect the hens, Oklahoma Superintendent of Education Ryan Walters gets a Twit Award.

Petitions are circulating which would put a proposal on the ballot in California which, if passed, would allow parents to sue if their child suffers an “injury” as a result of social media content. The proposal does not specify what could cause this sort of injury, but a pair of advocates for the Electronic Frontier Foundation said, “For example, elected officials in both California and other states have said that access to LGBTQ+ content harms children.” For proposing legislation that could be used to silence the transgender community, without specifically mentioning the transgender community, the backers of this proposal get a Twit Award. LGBTQ Nation has this story.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Spread the love

Category: Transgender Opinion