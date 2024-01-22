Trans New Now 1/22/24

Spread the love

Links in Trans News Now will open in this window. To return to this page use the Back button on your browser. If the link opens in a new tab, close the tab to return to this page.

We reported on at least two transgender candidates who would not appear on the ballot in Ohio because they did not include their deadnames on the nominating ballots, as required for someone who underwent a legal name change. It seems that the Mercer County Board of Elections sidestepped the issue at its meeting, thus giving Arienne Childrey a spot on the ballot. This story comes from the Associated Press.

The National Center for Transgender Equality and the Transgender Legal Defense And Education Fund will merge this summer. They will become Advocates For Trans Equality, A4TE for short. The combined group will advocate for federal policies that respect the rights of transgender people and also bring litigation to support transgender rights. NBC News has this story.

The Supreme Court refused to take up a case in which an Indiana school district was being sued for not allowing transgender students to use the restroom matching their gender identity. While some news reports, such as this one from Vox, criticize the Supreme Court for not taking up the case, other news reports, such as this one from Newsweek, note that by not taking up the case, the Supreme Court let stand the decision of the appeals court, which upheld the rights of the transgender plaintiff.

Pedro Pascal took his transgender sister Lux as his date to the Emmy Awards. You can find this story on Them.

After more than 500 bills were introduced last year which attacked LGBTQ rights, many of which were specifically aimed at the rights of transgender people, 285 more bills attacking LGBTQ rights were introduced so far this year, according to the ACLU. Even when these bill do not pass, they do harm, according to The Advocate.

The South Carolina state House of Representatives has approved a ban on gender-affirming care for minors. This also includes a ban on Medicaid covering the costs of gender-affirming care for anyone under age 26. The Associated Press has this story.

The Missouri state legislature debated eight anti-transgender bills in one day. These include a bill that would prohibit a public school from “encouraging a student under the age of eighteen years old to adopt a gender identity or sexual orientation.” This story comes from LGBTQ Nation.

Transgender adults in Ohio talked to the Ohio Capital Journal, saying that the governor’s proposed rules affect transgender adults as well as minors.

While the Ohio legislature works to pass a ban on gender-affirming care for minors, a new report shows that there was a 75% increase in the number of diagnoses of gender dysphoria between 2018 and 2022. Axios Columbus has this story.

A state law in Kentucky, passed last year, says that teachers do not have to use a transgender student’s new name or pronouns. This year a new bill not only extends that to school staff, but also applies to transgender teachers and school staff. This story comes from the Lexington Herald-Leader.

Canada’s Drag Race crowned its most recent winner, Venus, and Season 4 marks the first time a First Nations drag queen has won a Drag Race series. This story comes from Out.com.

Moving in the other direction, the Maine legislature is working to make the state more of a safe haven for families with transgender children. In particular, they are discussing a bill which would protect those families from prosecution in another state, such as Texas. LGBTQ Nation has this story.

Iaeir Robinson was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison in connection with the shooting death of a trans woman he was dating, Ahsid Hemingway-Powell. He gets an additional five years in jail for a gun violation. WNYYT-TV has this story.

A new article published by the American Academy of Pediatrics likens bans on gender-affirming care to abuse. PinkNews has this story.

A new study by the Trevor Project finds that about 1/3 of LGBTQ+ youth do not expect to live past 35. They found that those with a lower presumed life expectancy tend to have weaker social networks, less access to health care, and less “life purpose.” This story comes from The Advocate.

GLAAD won the Governor’s Award at the Emmys. GLAAD’s President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis asked that there be more trans stories told in her acceptance speech. “The world urgently needs culture-changing stories about transgender people. More people say they have seen a ghost than know a trans person,” Ms. Ellis said. PinkNews has this story.

The Advocate reports that GLAAD is also demanding that Mark Zuckerberg make a public statement on the Oversight Board’s decision to remove a post which threatened violence against transgender people. Facebook had originally decided to leave the post public.

The album Transgender Dysphoria Blues turned 10 years old this week. The occasion was marked by an article in Xtra.

Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day is an ally to transgender people. A week after telling conservatives that American Idiot was about them, he told The Los Angeles Times, “I think they’re f—ing close-minded. It’s like people are afraid of their children. Why would you be afraid? Why don’t you let your kid be the kid that they are?” The Advocate has this story.

In Taiwan, Abbygail ET Wu lost in her first bid to join the island nation’s legislature. She is the first out transgender candidate in the nation’s history. She will continue her work as an advocate for transgender people. This story comes from Focus Taiwan.

Jo Lopez is a drag queen who frequently does an impression of Jennifer Lopez as part of her act. She was appearing at The Abbey in West Hollywood this week, when she got a visit from the real Jennifer Lopez. NBC News has this story.

A lot of the women at the Emmy Awards had hair, makeup, and dresses which would make a drag queen jealous. However drag queen Princess Poppy showed up at the Emmy Awards dressed as a goblin. You can find pictures of her at Them.

The Care Quality Commission announced that the first private clinic for transgender youth in England has been approved. The Gender Plus Hormone Clinic will accept patients age 16 and over. This story comes from PinkNews.

At least three transgender people have been killed in Mexico this month already, including politician Samantha Gomez Fonseca. CBS News has this story.

Reverend Selina MacMahon is an Anglican priest in Australia, and an out transgender woman. She has developed a special mission to LGBTQ+ parishioners. QNews has an interview with her.

Rabbi Daniel Bogard testified to the Missouri state legislature about being the parent of a transgender child. The Advocate highlighted his testimony.

Brynn Tannehill writes in The New Republic that the GOP does not want to punish trans people, it wants to eradicate us.

Trans News Now is assembled by Cecilia Barzyk with additional content and editing by Angela Gardner. Care to make a comment on this post? Login here and use the comment area below.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Spread the love

Category: Transgender Community News