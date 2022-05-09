Transtainment 5/9/22

Spread the love

The Met Gala happened on May 2 and there was transgender representation in the house. Michaela Antonia Jaé Rodriguez of Pose and Tommy Dorfman, known for 13 Reasons Why, both looked fabulous. Ms. Dorfman’s gown was made of black rubber and Ms. Rodriguez was a glittering goddess.

Some Like It Hot, the movie that captivated crossdressers in the 1950s, is coming to Broadway this fall. It’s a musical adaptation of the 1959 film which starred Marilyn Monroe, Jack Lemmon, and Tony Curtis. The two musicians who accidentally witness a mob hit will be played by Christian Borle in the Tony Curtis role as Joe/Josephine, and J. Harrison Ghee in the Jack Lemmon role as Jerry/Daphne. Adrianna Hicks portrays Sugar, the character played by Marilyn Monroe. The production will play New York’s Shubert Theatre in previews starting November 1, 2022. Opening night will be for December 11. As you can see from the photo J. Harrison Ghee is no stranger to drag. They won’t be walking all wobbly from wearing heels. Ghee starred in Kinky Boots, five different times.

A stage production of The Adventures of Priscilla Queen of the Desert has cast a trans woman in a lead role. It’s in the land down under and the musical will premier on July 16 at The Star Gold Coast. The role of Bernadette Bassenger will be portrayed by transgender performer Yvonne Britain, whose stage name is Vonni. Casting her is a first for Australian productions and Vonni calls it the role of a lifetime. She has actual experience traveling around Australia in a bus as part of a touring drag troop and will bring that to the role. Learn more about Vonni and the production from ABC News.

A new book, Manhunt, by Gretchen Felker-Martin, “follows two transgender women’s battle for survival in a post-apocalyptic world in which they face threats from murderous “terfs” (trans-exclusionary radical feminists) and a virus that turns people with a certain level of testosterone into zombies.” In the book, not real life, J.K. Rowling meets her doom. Manhunt may not be everyone’s cup of tea, or any beverage for that matter. Some of the things the two trans women have to do to survive are pretty horrific. Even horror fans may be put off. You can get more info on the plot and find reader’s reviews on Good Reads.

Attention Whovians! A 10-part podcast titled Doctor Who: Redacted began its run on BBC Sounds in April. It’s the story of a group of women who produce a conspiracy theory podcast that leads them to an encounter with a time traveling alien. Now, who could that be? The series was written by Juno Dawson, a trans woman who has written a Doctor Who novel and two Torchwood audio stories. Current Doctor Jodie Whittaker is the Doctor for the podcast and the rest of the cast is made up of members of the LGBTQ community. You can listen to episodes here and learn more about the series here.

Creating a space specifically for trans arts was a long time dream of trans artist, curator, activist and writer Sam Carmel and that dream has been realized due in part to the pandemic. Carmel found a space in a studio complex that was not rented and with the help of grant money they were able to create Liminal Space in San Francisco adjacent to both the Leather and LGBTQ Cultural District and the Transgender Cultural District. Learn more about the project from KQED.

In Seattle ARTS at King Street Station offers an exhibition from two artists exploring feminine power, transgender transformation, fertility and self-determination: Hanako O’Leary: Izanami and Yomi and Molly Jae Vaughan: Her Body and After Boucher.

Italian director Roberta Torre, best known for her campy Mafia musical Tano to Die For is making Le Favolose, (The Fabulous Ones) about a group of transgender women who come together after 20 years to commemorate a dead friend and do right by her after her identity has been violated. The deceased’s family interred her remains under her deadname and had her dressed in male attire. The trans women who were her friends in life decide to do some grave robbing and give their friend a makeover. Learn more about the film from Variety.

