TransTainment

RuPaul, who could justifiably take the title Queen of All Media, has a new show dropping on Netflix soon. It’s a scripted “dramedy” titled AJ and The Queen. The queen in question is Ruby Red played by RuPaul, and AJ is a “a scrappy, young orphan” played by Izzy G. Ruby Red is drag queen who has fallen on some hard times. She goes on the road to visit every venue that hosts drag shows in an effort to get gigs that can make her some money. After she sets out she discovers that she has a stowaway — AJ. The show will feature Ruby Rose’s performances at the clubs she finds while on the road. Learn more from Digital Spy. The show premiers on NetFlix on January 10.

Since breaking onto the scene with her Emmy-nominated web series Her Story, writer and actress Jen Richards has become one of the most influential trans women working in Hollywood today. She is currently seen in the HBO’s sex comedy, Mrs. Fletcher. That’s not Jessica Fletcher from Murder She Wrote. The series is based on a book by Tom Perrotta. Mrs. Fletcher’s son has gone off to college. Feeling that now she has no purpose she decides to start writing — pornography. In an effort to better her style she takes a writing class at a local college and Jen Richards portrays her writing professor, Margo. Learn more about the show, which had its finale on December 8, from Indiewire. The show won’t be coming back for a second season but may be available on demand for HBO subscribers.

In 2018 internationally known model Andreja Pejic had a role in the film The Girl is the Spider’s Web. She found that being an actor on the set of a major motion picture was a much more comfortable and satisfying experience than modeling swimwear on a winter beach. This year she has seen a slow down in her modeling career and is working to make the move into more activity as an actor. Learn more about he career aspirations from The Daily Mail. See her in a scene with the film’s star Claire Elizabeth Foy as Lisbeth Salander below.

A popular comic book series for the past few decades is being turned into a television show. Y: The Last Man Standing is set in an Earth where a cataclysmic event has killed off all humans with a Y chromosome. In other words, all male mammals have died. That leaves the male lead of the series, the only living male, Yorick Brown, as “the last man.” Since the beginning to the comic book series understanding of biology and gender has advanced. The FX TV series will feature another man, a character named Sam, who was born female before transitioning. So Sam not possessing that important Y chromosome, survives. A talent search for a trans actor to play Sam is now underway. For more on the coming show check out the /Film blog.

Trans man singer/songwriter Ryan Cassata was given the Sunlight of Spirit Award on December 11 by the ASCAP Foundation. The award is given to a musical artist “under the age of 30 who is exemplary in recovery and in music creativity,” Cassata had substance abuse issues and when he got clean and sober he wanted to share that with his fans, and other musical artists. He said in an interview with Billboard “I knew that, by being open about my addiction and recovery, I could inspire others to find healing and take better care of themselves. I also knew that because of my age and following, I wanted to promote a lifestyle that is healthy and not filled with drugs and alcohol.” Learn more from the interview here.

44% of LGBTQ+ people feel they can’t come home for the holidays as their true selves, fearing their identity (including hair, makeup and personal style) won’t be accepted. Pantene, in an at once blatant tug at the community’s heart strings and genuine expression of what everyone should be able to do: come home to be with their family on Christmas, has produced a campaign called Coming Home Should b #BeautifulLGBTQ and the video for it features a choir filled with trans people and focuses on three trans people on their way home to be with family as themselves. Their beautiful selves.

