TransTainment 11/22/21

Laverne Cox made the papers with a lingerie clad dance on Instagram. With her long blond hair and rocking a sheer Gucci bodysuit she danced to a track from Taylor Swift’s new album, Red. Cox teased her viewers with a display of all her assets and said she bets they will be thinking about her. For more on the story check it out in The Daily Mail.

Amy Schneider is a transgender woman from Oakland, California, who has become the new Jeopardy! champion. The engineering manager won the title and $31, 600 in winnings on November 17. That put an end to five-time champion Andrew He’s long running winning streak. Uproxx has more on the story.

RuPaul’s Drag Race has been an incubator for budding drag artistes. Many have gone on to bigger careers in the years that the show has been around. One of the performers to graduate from Ru school, with a drag name you’d think would keep her from climbing the ladder of widespread success, Alaska Thunderfuck 5000, is making news with various projects.

For one thing she has a new memoir titled My Name’s Yours, What’s Alaska? (named after one of her signature catch phrases), which landed in stores and online on November 9. Then there’s her fourth studio album, Red 4 Filth, which she will be promoting with her first-ever North American headlining tour. The album and tour will be coming in early 2022. Learn more from Yahoo Lifestyle.

Actor Brian Michael Smith who stars in 9-1-1: Lone Star has become the first trans man to make it to PEOPLE’s “sexiest man alive” list. Paul Rudd was the winner of the honor for this year but his ascendance to the number one spot may have overshadowed the other sexy men. They have a list! Smith is proud to be the first trans man to be added to the list.

TGF user Mr. Riley let us know that TS Madison has been recommended by the author of The Legend of Vanessa Mann to play the title role in the Netflix treatment of his book. The book is both a vampire story and a book about transexuals. Madison is an actress and producer, known for The Perfect Find, Trans-Me and BROS (2022). She also is the first Black trans woman to host a mainstream talk show, The Ts Madison Experience. You can stream episodes on Amazon prime video.

Pornhub has a “brand ambassador”. We’re not in Kansas anymore. The porn streamer announced that trans adult actress and model Natassia Dreams would be their latest brand ambassador, helping the brand to connect with its audience. Exactly how the audience “connects” should be interesting. Learn more about the new ambassador and why Pornhub needs such a thing from The Advocate.

The star of Dear White People, Quei Tann, spoke with LGBTQ Nation on surviving and thriving in Hollywood. At one point the star was facing homelessness and the Los Angeles LGBT Center gave her life-saving shelter and services. It shows that often all people who are suffering with homelessness need is some stability so they can get back on their feet and begin to thrive.

Alyssa Washington let us know about the following stories:

In 2015, Ann Thomas founded Transgender Talent — one of the first management and production companies to cater to transgender and nonbinary actors. Thomas is a 2021 Out100 Honoree and said in an interview with Out “I am the founder of a talent management company that specializes in transgender and/or nonbinary talent, of many kinds.” Just two of the talented actors signed with Transgender Talent are Zoey Luna, a star of The Craft: Legacy who was also featured in the Dear Evan Hansen film, as well as Good Trouble’s Emmett Preciado. Thomas is making a name with her management skills and when Hollywood producers need a transgender actor they now know where to go. Learn more from Out.

Taser in My Telfar Bag is the new single from trans rappers Chanel Jole and Trace Lysette that delivers a searing hot new dance beat and a much-needed wake-up call. Jole and Lysette rap about the way they have to move through the world as the beautiful, desirable trans women they are while needing to keep in mind the violence that trans women often face when dating men. Read more on Out and watch the video right here.

Category: Transgender Community News