TransTainment 1/2/24

RuPaul won an Emmy in the Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program category. He took the opportunity to speak out against attacks from the right on drag queens reading books to children:”If a drag queen wants to read you a story at a library, listen to her because knowledge is power, and if someone tries to restrict your access to power, they are trying to scare you. So listen to a drag queen!” Of course the ignorant, manipulated right struck back on social media by repeating lies tying drag to child abuse and sexualizing children. None of the drivel makes any sense and it’s amazing to hear it coming from a political party that for decades preached small government that didn’t get involved in people’s personal lives. Get more on RuPaul at the Emmy Awards from Yahoo News.

Keep an eye open in the next few months for the names Mary Malone and Pete MacHale. They are two trans actors who will enter the Doctor Who universe with the debut of the show’s new season. A new season means a new Doctor and a new attitude about diversity. Mary Malone said in a recent interview that showrunner Russell T Davies is largely responsible for the inclusion of LGBTQ+ people in Doctor Who’s adventures. “Russell’s always been someone who gives a voice to the queer community on TV so it’s really exciting,” Malone told PinkNews. “He’s done really well to make a lot of space for us, so I’m grateful for that, and I’m hopeful that that’s something more people can do.”

Pete MacHale will make Doctor Who history as the first out trans man on the show when he appears in the new season. MacHale joins the new Time Lord Ncuti Gatwa in the TARDIS. He’s a life-long Doctor Who fan, who has a “soft spot” for Tennant’s Time Lord. The new season is reported to drop in May of this year. Get more on the two trans actors from Pink News.

Have you heard of a reality show called The Traitors? In its second season on Peacock 21 celebrities compete in a remote Scottish castle and Wikipedia says “the show features a group of contestants participating in a game similar to the party game Mafia – in which a small group of contestants become the titular “Traitors” and must work together to eliminate the other contestants in order to win the grand prize.” The big prize is $250,000. Making history on the show is Drag Race winner Peppermint. Now do you have enough clues to deduce why The Traitors is appearing in this column? That’s it! Peppermint is the first trans person to appear on the show. Learn more from Parade.

Big news from Shucked! While the show has finished its Broadway run the touring company is set to embark on a North American tour in the fall. Then even bigger news—they’re making the show into a movie, a screen adaptation of the stage musical that will be produced by Mandalay Pictures. We have our fingers crossed that Alex Newell and the original Broadway cast will star in the film.

In another adaption of The Adventures of Priscilla Queen of the Desert the stage show is turned into a party. Priscilla the Party! is an immersive experience that will debut in London on March 3. It takes the story from the original 1994 film, and the musical stage production, and moves the action from a focus on the stage to fill the whole room. Those attending the show can choose to have a premium dining experience and watch the show, or prefer to stand (or sit) on the dance floor and be a part of the action. The producers promise an unforgettable experience. The venue will be HERE @ Outernet. Learn more about the party and purchase tickets on the venue’s website.

Transparent actress and star of Monica, Trace Lysette, is moving behind the camera to become executive producer on a documentary titled Trans in Trumpland. It’s a four-part series, created by New York City-based TransWave Films, it is directed by trans filmmaker Tony Zosherafatain. The series follows four people engaged in the fight for transgender rights in the U.S. during the Trump presidency. Learn more from Variety.

On January 17, 2024, GLAAD announced the nominees for the 35th GLAAD Media Awards. A look at the list of nominees reveals that many of this year’s nominees appearing in diverse and compelling stories are transgender and nonbinary people. You can peruse the list on the GLAAD website.

