Twit Awards for the Week 1/22/24

Oklahoma state Representative Justin Humphrey has filed a bill in the state House which aims to deal with students who behave as furries. It says that students who claim to be imaginary animals or engage in anthropomorphic behavior must be picked up by their parents and taken home. If the parents are unable to pick them up, then the bill says that the student should be turned over to animal control. This bill misunderstands what the furry subculture is like, and lawmakers who fall for lies about furries are also likely to fall for lies about transgender youth. For trying to solve a problem which does not exist, and for rushing to use the law to create a solution, Oklahoma state Representative Justin Humphrey gets a Twit Award. This story comes from Them.

RuPaul won an Emmy Award as host of RuPaul’s Drag Race this week. Libs Of TikTok quickly took to X to write, “RuPaul who facilitates kids dressing in drag and performing provocatively, and normalized drag for kids, won an Emmy tonight and used the opportunity to endorse drag queen story time. . . .It’s not surprising. Hollywood is full of p*dop*Iles.” Exposure to drag does not cause an increase in sexual activity in minors, but Libs Of TikTok see such a connection. For rushing to the excuse that they facilitate sex in minors, and for generally exaggerating the dangers of exposure to drag Chaya Raichik, the leader of Libs Of TikTok, gets a Twit Award. The Advocate has this story.

Indiana state Representative Chris Judy has introduced a bill which would define the word “gender” as “biological sex.” This is designed to erase transgender and non-binary people, as far as civil rights are concerned. Most people have never had their chromosomes tested, so they just presume that their external genetalia indicate their chromosomes, which is probably true, but there are some known conditions which can create a mismatch. For misuse of the term “biological,” for failing to pay attention to known mismatches, and for nastiness in attempting to write prejudice against transgender people into law, Indiana state Representative Chris Judy gets a Twit Award. This story comes from The Advocate.

Category: Transgender Opinion