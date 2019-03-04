TransgenderDate Announces Quick Match Feature

Spread the love



















Our friends at TransgenderDate sent us the following press release about a new service they are offering.

Las Vegas, Feb 21, 2019 – TransgenderDate, one of the worlds leading trans dating websites, is delighted to announce their new Quick Match feature.

Members are now able to let other members now they are interested in them with a single click. This makes meeting some new easier than it has ever been. In the first week of this new feature, we have had over 100,000 like interactions. The new feature has been met with an overwhelmingly positive reaction from our members

“We wanted to encourage more interaction between members on the site and Quick Match has done that,” said Jim Sky of TransgenderDate “quick Match will lead to even more meaningful relationships that start on the site which is our ultimate goal.”

TransgenderDate is proud to be not only one of the leaders in transgender dating but also as a trans community where all members can feel comfortable asking questions and sharing their experiences through blogs and the forum.

Founded in 2007, TransgenderDate has more verified trans members than any other transgender dating site worldwide. Today, TransgenderDate has over 450,000 members from over 80 countries worldwide. TransgenderDate is a privately owned and operated site based in Las Vegas, NV. The site specializes in connecting real people who are looking for love.

