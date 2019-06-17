My Transformation Room

Spread the love















The Transformation Process

Bi-genderism, or crossdressing as it is usually called, if taken seriously, takes considerable effort. As a person who spends equal parts of my life as male or female I find I have to work quite hard to change from the male to female gender and create an authentic appearance.

This transformation takes a fair amount of time. It is not too difficult to select the clothing one intends to wear. It could be a dress, a skirt or pants and a top, shoes, lingerie and hose if required. The decisions made are based upon the weather, the time of year, where one is going, or even on a whim. One may try to alter their body shape to create a female effect as much as is possible. This is done with appropriate undergarments in an effort to create an hour-glass figure. Success or failure with this endeavor usually depends upon what one has to work with.

For the real change one must now do the most important item, makeup. This process is carried out in the bathroom. In my house the basement bathroom is fairly large and well equipped. The floor is covered in ceramic tile and there is a small walk-in shower stall. A large brown cabinet supports a marble top and one sink. A linen closet with brown louvered doors is built into a corner. Lastly the wall mounted, illuminated, make up mirror, is probably its greatest assets. It’s a very useful room because of its size and relatively modern design.

Occasionally, we have friends or relations using the adjacent bedroom and of course, they use the bathroom for its convenience.

The main use of this bathroom, at the moment, is to allow Paul to transform into his female persona, Pauline. Firstly, one has to shower; this is almost a ritualistic, washing away the vestiges of the male Paul. While showering, it is essential to remove all the un-necessary hair from one’s body. Literally shaving from nose to one’s toes, although I don’t shave my face until I am out of the shower. The chest area requires special care; it is required to use a non-perfumed soap to ensure that no oils are left on the skin in that area. This is followed up, outside of the shower, by cleaning the chest area with alcohol swabs to remove any remaining natural oily traces on the skin. This gives breast forms, that have adhesive properties, a better chance of adhering to the chest.

Breast forms can be fixed to the skin in several ways. It all depends upon the design of the particular form which is controlled by the manufacturer. The methods vary using an adhesive between the form and the chest. or applying double sided tapes stuck to the back of the breast form and to the chest area. One pair of forms I own are classified as self adhesive, consequently my favorites. Their ability to adhere to the body is affected by their weight. Hence, the larger they are the heavier they are, thus, their ability to adhere to the body diminishes. This particular pair of forms are aging so their adhesive capability is getting less. When worn, I now have to use a bra.

Each time, after either of these breast forms are worn, they are given tender loving care to keep them in pristine condition.

The next item is shaving my face. My electric razor is the first item on the agenda. It does not give a perfect shave but it is very good to bring everything down to almost an acceptable length. After this I take care of nose and ear hair and trim my eyebrows. I then use a conventional safety razor to remove any remaining stubble so that my facial skin is as smooth as I can possibly get it. The most difficult part is immediately under my chin. Then I apply a shaving balm provided by the shaving soap supplier.

Makeup is next and probably the most important thing, because without it there is no real transformation. When putting on female style makeup the first item is moisturizer. Any competent makeup guide always emphasizes moisturizing. Moisturize, moisturize, moisturize is the slogan. Next, if necessary, is concealer. This cream is exactly what its name implies as it helps cover imperfections. so it must be applied carefully in the areas where it is really required. Following the concealer a primer is spread on the face, prior to an application of foundation. Primer is spread over the whole face up to the hair line; the neck should be included as well. After the primer comes the foundation. The foundation will determine, in general terms, what one’s complexion will be. One has to be a little careful with foundation because if it is applied too heavily it looks awful. It must be applied carefully all over the face, including the neck and lower ears. It is best to use a damp application sponge.

Next step is the eyebrows. Eyebrow pencils come in a variety of colors. It is best to keep them as sharp as possible so that defining the eye shape is easier. Eyeliner comes next. The liner is drawn around the eyelid at the junction of the lashes and the skin. To use a modern expression, eyeliner makes your eyes pop. Another item on the list, concerning eyes, is eye shadow. I like to use two shades of the selected color, which in my case is likely to be either brown or blue. The lighter shade is applied to the upper part of the eye cavity and the darker shade to the eyelid I have been known to use just black and white. The eye shadow I use comes in a compressed powder form and is quite easy to apply.

As we all have different shaped faces, one may want to soften this shape a little. The usual shapes are round, oval, square or diamond. This minor visual shape change is called contouring. It is accomplished by using a combination of powders, usually light tan, medium brown and a darker brown. These powders are applied strategically with a brush to give the impression that one’s face is not as angular as it might normally appear.

We are now getting close to the end of the process. Blending is next to soften up the different shades of makeup to make them look as natural as possible.This is done with a soft bristled brush. An application of powder locks everything in and again has a final softening effect. Finally we apply lipstick and the process is now complete. The only thing left to do is leave the bathroom, dress and present yourself to the world feeling like a million dollars.



















