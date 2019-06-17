Secret Lift Temporary Facelift: A Review

Spread the love















By Diane Barker

Have you ever purchased a product that promises some type of beauty enhancement, and then when you get it home, find that what you bought either looks nothing like the advertisement or fails to live up to the sellers claims? I’m sure we’ve all done this from time to time.

Several months ago, I was waiting for my electrolysis appointment and thumbing through a woman’s magazine when an ad caught my eye. It was for an “instant facelift ” kit that was guaranteed to make you look younger and more beautiful by getting all of that loose skin around the neck and face up and out of the way. I tore the ad out and took it home where I later placed the order via telephone. ( This was done against my better judgement, but I thought I’d give it a try anyway). Two weeks later the package arrived. Here are my findings.

The way this product works is to apply adhesive tabs to the sides of your face up near the ears, and for the neck, apply the tabs to the sides of the neck back where they will be covered by hair. Then you connect the tabs with elastic bands, and presto, you have a simulated face lift. Sounds simple enough, and guess what? It really works!! Not only that, but it works better than I had imagined.

Before applying the adhesive tabs, you first use your fingers to pull back the excess skin and determine where the best place is to locate the tabs , then you clean the area with some alcohol wipes that are included in the kit. This removes all the body oil from the area where the tab will be so that it will stay adhered to the skin. The next step is to connect the tabs with an elastic band with small hooks on each end. The hooks fit in to holes on the ends of each tab. When this connection is made, your skin is pulled tighter, and amazingly, the results are great. What a shock!! A product that really did what they said it would do.

What impressed me most were the adhesive tabs. They are virtually undetectable on the skin because of their sheerness and because you can apply foundation directly over the tab. As far as their “stickability”, I have never had one come loose, but when it comes time to clean up, they remove easily just by peeling them off, and they don’t damage the skin underneath in any way.

The elastic bands come in two colors, dark and light, depending on your hair color. With a wig, however, it shouldn’t make any difference. The band for a necklift goes right behind your neck, while the band for a facelift will go around your head at the widest point. The facelift band is knotted so that you can adjust the amount of tension on the tabs, thereby adjusting just how much of a lift you get. This is not at all uncomfortable to wear, but you do feel and are aware of the pulling sensation on the skin. After a short while though, I tended to forget it was there. As an accessory item, you can also order two smaller bands that can give an eyelid/forehead lift. I haven’t tried those yet, but I plan on ordering them.

Heres what you get for your $24.95 plus S&H (Prices may have gone up since 1997.):

40 lifting adhesive tabs for face lifting or neck area

One adjustable long elastic band (with knots) for face lifting.

One medium elastic band (with hook) for face lifting

One short elastic band for neck area

12 alcohol wipes

A simulated leather case to keep all of this in.

The eyelid/forehead kit and extra adhesive tabs can be ordered with an enclosed order form or via telephone. Also available are replacement bands along with several skin care products.

So far, the only negative I’ve found is that this product made me realize just how much excess skin I have, and that a permanent, more costly solution will probably be needed one of these days.

On my semi-official rating scale of 1 to 5 “SECRET LIFT” gets the following:

Promptness of delivery 4

Ease of use 4

Performance 5

Cost 4

“SECRET LIFT” is available from: CosmeSearch, Inc.

Just for the record, I have no association with CosmeSearch, Inc. This is an unsolicited product review that I hope is of interest to a lot of you.

















