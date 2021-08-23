Trans Spirituality 8/23/21

Spread the love















I know a very large number of trans veterans who served in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Many of our readers know that I’m a disabled veteran, but I served before 9/11. However, I’ve spent countless hours in counseling sessions with these veterans trying to help them through their trauma and moral injury. So, I carry those scars as well, even though I never set foot in the sand box.

Like many, I am very disheartened by the fall of Kabul. However, this does not come as a surprise. The philosopher George Santayana stated “Those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it.” The Soviet went into Afghanistan with disastrous results in the ‘80s. We boycotted the Moscow Olympics because of it. Yet our so-called leaders (Bush/Cheney) had the chutzpah to think they could do better. So, we went and got mired in. After the first year there, we gained nothing.

In Iraq, we went in in 2003, for a bunch of false reasons, which finally became “Nation Building” – in other words Colonial/Imperialism. A reason for which no country SHOULD EVER go to war. But, go we did. But, wait a minute – we never LEFT Iraq. Clinton bombed Iraq weekly after Desert Storm, so technically we’ve been there for over 30 years. And for what? For some mud huts to become mud villages, and DAESH (ISIS) and AQ to take over?

Meanwhile our trans sibling veterans and every other veteran are hurting. I especially mention BIPOC vets, and the immigrant vets who were promised naturalization at Basic Training, yet were NEVER naturalized, and then became targets of ICE when their PTSD got to be too much. This is how our country takes care of disabled combat vets. And this is why there are so many volunteer counselors helping these severely injured veterans.

To our so-called leaders in DC, many of whom CLAIM to be Christians, yet completely forget what Christian values are, let me remind you what the Prophet Isaiah had to say:

“They will no longer do evil or destroy in all My (God’s) Holy Mountain, when people come to be filled with the knowledge of God, as the waters cover the seas.” “Nation will not lift up weapon against nation, neither will they experience war any more.” “They will beat their swords into plowshares, their spears into pruning hooks…” “We have not come into being to fight, but to love…” I’m sure you’ve all heard these prophetic verses before. So go out there and spread some love!

Peace out,

Rona

