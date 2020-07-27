Trans Spirituality, 7/27/20

Spread the love















Friends, as an American, I have never been more scared or disgusted. I am a disabled queer trans rabbi. As such, I belong to three of the four major groups that Hitler (may his memory be erased) targeted. The group I don’t belong to is Roma (commonly called Gypsy). As I have previously noted, Trump is the grandson of an illegal immigrant, alleged to be a Nazi officer.

Why am I disabled? I was a Navy officer. I served, protecting and defending the Constitution (yes, the one that Trump has discarded) for over two decades. I am on permanent and total disability due to multiple injuries on sea duty.

During the week of July 19, Federal Stormtroopers severely beat a fellow Navy vet in Portland for the “crime” of asking them questions. It is not a coincidence that they look like Stormtroopers. If you pull the thread, when the Stormtroopers and New Order Troopers were at Parade in Star Wars movies, they looked exactly like Nazi soldiers at Parade. That was deliberate. It is deliberate that Trump’s DHS soldiers look like this too.

Trump has declared war against BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and other People of Color) and LGBTQ+ people, especially us in the Trans communities. Yet, he CLAIMS to have aligned with Christian groups, which one might think, means some kind of adherence to religious practice. What does this mean?

Torah says:

God tells Israel: “You shall be Holy because I, your God am Holy.” You shall love your neighbor as yourself. You shall love the stranger because you were strangers. Do not oppress the stranger. Do not place a stumbling block before the blind. The Christian Bible, in the Book of Matthew has the “Greatest Commandment”:

First love God with all your heart, with all your soul, with all your might, then love your neighbor as yourself.

Then it says: Judge not lest you be judged, for what you see as a splinter in their eye is a log in your eye.

What Trump is doing is not in any way HOLY. It is totally corrupt. In fact, as a mental health practitioner, I can tell you that he is unfit to continue in office and the 25th Amendment should have been invoked already to declare him unfit to serve and remove him. Of course that will never happen.

I would remind everyone of Martin Niemoller’s famous poem:

First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out—because I was not a socialist. Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out— because I was not a trade unionist. Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out—because I was not a Jew. Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.

This is especially a clarion call for those in government who are not YET Trump’s enemies, such as moderate Republicans. Act now before he sends the Stormtroopers against you. Protect the oppressed peoples. Do what God commands, before there is nobody left.

Like to make a comment? Login here and use the comment area below.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Spread the love















Category: All TGForum Posts, Transgender Body & Soul, Transgender Opinion