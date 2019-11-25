Trans Owned Music Performance Space

Spread the love















“Best Little Listening Room Around”

Edith May’s Paradise is one of the most eclectically beautiful house concert settings in existence (said confidently and without too much fear of hyperbole!). From the excellent sound system, to the head of Elvis, to the baseball paraphernalia, to the musical instruments that grace the walls there is a lot of beauty to be had in this wonderful basement setting.

Hosting house concerts since 2002, EMP is named after owner Georgie Jessup’s Great Aunt Edith and is one of the longest-running house concert spaces in the country. It has hosted artists from all over the world including Dirk Hamilton, The Rough & Tumble, Sonia of disappear fear, Robin Bullock (France), Taneytown (Netherlands), as well as local artists such as ilyAIMY, Sarah Pinsker, Big Howdy, Tony Denikos, Conor & the Wild Hunt, The Blue Moon Cowgirls, Akira & Node 18, Chelsea McBee, Jacob Panic, and Georgie Jessup’s Cosmic Cowpokes. This list is only a few of the great acts who have graced EMP’s stage.

Edith May’s Paradise is owned by award winning singer/songwriter/activist Georgie Jessup and has slowly coalesced around the remnants of an old family Dewey Beach farmhouse from 1919, old crate wood from her father’s family business, Mauler Brother’s (1889), and the stock of collectables from Georgie’s family store, originally located in Fells Point (1731 Fleet St.) The exquisite sound system run by Craig Hopwood and Ty Ford, more than satisfies the customers and the musicians alike. EMP is moving toward web casting and video along with recording.

EMP has evolved into a safe space for artists and animals, musicians and poets of all walks – and even a number of four-footed rescued friends and is capable of hosting shows for full-bands and provides not only excellent sound and lighting, but also a small house drum kit (snare and high hat), Roland keyboard and house amplifiers.

Editors Note: Georgie says that the space is very trans friendly and trans musicians are welcome.

Category: Music, Transgender Community News