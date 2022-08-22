Trans News Now 8/22/22

Spread the love

Dwayne Wade filed a petition for his child to change her name to Zaya Malachi Airamis Wade. At 15, Zaya is too young to file the petition, so her father filed the petition for her. This story comes from them.

The Fourth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that transgender people are covered by the Americans with Disabilities Act. The act specifically says that it does not cover gender identity disorder or “transsexualism,” but the court ruled that these terms are outdated and no longer apply. While this ruling is likely to be appealed, it is in keeping with the literal interpretation of the words of the law. Changing America has this story.

The state of Florida stopped covering transgender medical and prescription care under Medicaid this weekend. This prompted a very negative reaction from The Human Rights Campaign.

A judge in Utah has put a stay on that state’s ban on transgender athletes. ESPN has this story.

Earlier in the week, The Salt Lake Tribune ran a story about one particular case of a female athlete who won a competition quite readily. The parents of the girls who finished in second and third place asked the Utah High School Athletic Association to look into the winner. Not satisfied, they asked for a deeper investigation. It is exactly what was feared to happen when such legislation is introduced.

Recently, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis fired a state prosecutor for not prosecuting cases against doctors who prescribe transgender medicine to minors or doctors who perform abortions. That prosecutor has decided to sue Governor DeSantis. The Huffington Post has this story.

It has been said, repeatedly, that Black transgender women have a life expectancy of 35 years. Kate Sosin of The 19th says that there is no evidence to back up that claim.

The World Boxing Council has announced a ban on transgender athletes. This story comes from CBN.

Ellia Green, who played on Australia’s women’s Olympic rugby team, has come out as a trans man. The Advocate has this story.

Tommy Dorfman revealed a lot in a recent podcast interview. She is engaged, though she has not revealed to whom. She says she wanted to transition earlier, but delayed it for career reasons. This story comes from them.

Travis Alabanza wrote an autobiographical book, entitled None of the Above: Reflections on Life Beyond the Binary. They talked about it with PinkNews.

Clara Sorrenti, who goes by the name Keffals on social media, recently wrote about harassment she received. She felt she had to leave home, but people found out where she was hiding and sent her pizzas, to show that they knew. LGBTQ Nation has this story.

Years ago, a Japanese game called Guilty Gear Strive introduced a character called Bridget. Bridget is really a boy, but has a twin brother, and since her town has a superstition about male twins, their parents changed Bridget’s gender without Bridget’s permission. In the original, Bridget stressed that he was not trans. As it turns out, in the sequel game, Bridget is indeed transgender. This has caused some negative reaction, and not just from the anti-trans crowd, according to Bounding Into Comics.

An Australian supermarket experienced an unexpected protest by their transgender employees, as the employees were asked to give out Harry Potter collectable cards. The Mirror has this story.

Out.com reports that VH1 has renewed RuPaul’s Drag Race and Untucked for another season. Paramount+ has renewed Drag Race All Stars for an eighth season, also according to Out.com.

Dragula was renewed for Season 5, according to Out.com.

Megan Thee Stallion’s new song Her is resonating with transgender women who use she/her pronouns, according to Out.com.

London’s Trans Festival was a success. Juno Dawson and Jake Graf were among the speakers. PinkNews has this story.

Noella McMaher will appear as a model at New York Fashion Week. She is 10 years old, making her the youngest transgender person to model at Fashion Week. Out.com has this story.

Stochastic terrorism, violence which stems from toxic words, has become a problem. It’s easy to find the sort of inflamed talk that feeds stochastic terrorism online. One expert sees violence against LGBTQ people as an example of stochastic violence, The Advocate reports.

Harpeth Hall, an elite all-girls high school in Nashville, announced that they will pause their policy of accepting transgender girls. The policy of accepting “any student who identifies as a girl” had been announced in email one week ago, and met with tremendous backlash from alumnae and donors. LGBTQ Nation has this story.

A transgender student at the University of Alabama was turned down by ever sorority on campus. While students last year documented their attempts to join sororities, this year, such videos were forbidden by the school. This story comes from The Daily Mail.

In Texas, a gay realtor has launched a website to help LGBTQ Texans and their families leave the state. LGBTQ Nation has this story.

Pride magazine asks if the Metaverse is “the next safe space for LGBTQ folks.” (Here’s a hint: their sister publication ran the article about stochastic terrorism against LGBTQ people.)

Peppermint has a new single, Broken Home. Pride magazine has this story.

The director of a Christian camp in the Pacific Northwest was told he had to reject his transgender son or he would lose his job. He chose to keep supporting his son, and the family is moving to New Zealand, according to LGBTQ Nation.

The Episcopal Church gathered for its 80th General Convention. Among the resolutions they adopted was one which reaffirmed that the Church would accept and support transgender people, even those who seek medical care. Newsweek has this story.

