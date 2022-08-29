Twit Awards for the Week 8/29/22

Spread the love

We mentioned in our news the Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District board, who implemented a policy which forbids any mention of “gender fluidity,” which includes talking of gender as anything but equivalent to sex. They get a Twit Award. (If you missed that story, you can see their policy condemned by The Human Rights Campaign.)

Netflix has released a new movie about the catfishing of Manti Te’o. The movie tries to not be non-judgmental towards everyone involved, which upsets The Federalist. For thinking that a piece of entertainment should automatically condemn those whom you look down on, and for thinking that audiences cannot figure out for themselves that catfishing is bad, The Federalist gets a Twit Award.

While CNN Health reports that protests from anti-transgender activists have threatened the operation of the entirety of Children’s Hospital of Boston, The New York Post offers space in their opinion column to someone who praises that operation, and who issues lies about the program that is being protested. For allowing someone who replaces facts with loaded opinion to have space in their paper (and website), The New York Post gets a Twit Award.

Jason Rantz makes much of a few emails, which show a discussion of whether to reveal some evidence of side effects from puberty blockers. Rather than looking at the side-effects, or at the discussion of the statistical significance of the finding, he claims that not promoting this information is a deliberate attempt to promote a very unsafe medication on millions of children. For using a platform he does not deserve to promote bad science through a misunderstanding of data, Jason Rantz gets a Twit Award.

Steven Corkett of Leicestershire, England, physically attacked his ex-partner who had complained repeatedly about the way Mr. Corkett would not accept their transgender son. For resorting to physical violence, and for using terms such as “crazy” and “a dog” to refer to his son just because his son is transgender, Steven Corkett gets a Twit Award. The Leicester Mercury has this story.

Tucker Carlson did a segment on an Amish farmer whose business is in trouble due to the sale of unpasteurized milk and meat which has not been inspected. In the segment, he claimed that the Biden administration is enforcing laws that forbid the sale of “food without endocrine-disrupting chemicals.” He also said, “Maybe if he promises to put more chemicals in the milk that turn kids trans, they’ll lay off.” For wild theories which have no basis in fact, and for making things up in order to promote prejudice against trans people, Tucker Carlson gets a Twit Award. LGBTQ Nation has this story.

Marjorie Taylor Greene has introduced federal legislation which would make prescribing hormones or hormone blockers to minors, and gender confirmation surgery on minors, a federal crime. For threatening medical professionals with a quarter-million dollar fine, and up to 25 years in prison, for providing care that actually works, rather than what is politically correct, Marjorie Taylor Greene gets a Twit Award, which she shares with the co-sponsors of the bill (11 Republicans from the House of Representatives so far). This story can be found in them.



Category: Transgender Community News, Transgender Opinion