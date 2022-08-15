Trans News Now 8/15/22

Spread the love

Leigh Finke won her primary and will run for a seat in the Minnesota State House of Representatives in November. If she wins, she will be the first transgender person in Minnesota’s state legislature. LGBTQ Nation has this story.

Paula Rice is a transgender woman who is a recovering drug addict. She opened the Don’t Look Back Center in Aurora, Colorado, to help other transgender women become sober and stay sober. She and the center are profiled by Rocky Mountain PBS.

Sportswriter M.A. Voepel, who works for ESPN, has come out as a transgender man. Voepel has been covering women’s basketball for ESPN since 1996. People magazine has this story.

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration has decided that the state will no longer cover transgender-related medical expenses as part of Medicaid. This comes less than a month after a federal judge told West Virginia that it is required to cover transgender-related medical expenses under its Medicaid program. The Advocate has this story.

A federal judge ordered the state of Idaho to pay $321,224.50 in legal fees which resulted from a lawsuit over the state’s refusal to change the legal sex on birth certificates of transgender people. This story comes from The Idaho Capital Sun.

Keffals, a transgender woman who streams media on Twitch, reports that a SWAT team came to her house to arrest her. This came in response to a fake story saying she had an illegal firearm, but she claims that police made the situation worse. This story comes from The Advocate>

Chalkbeat examines what will happen when the state says to ignore federal guidelines regarding the treatment of transgender students.

Some track races in the United States have created an open division, where people can compete regardless of their sex or gender identity. This story comes from The 19th.

Recently, we heard that Shea Coulee had been cast in the new Marvel TV series Ironheart. This week, Deadline reports that Zeke Terakes, a non-binary actor, has been cast in Ironheart, and will portray the first transgender character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Leo Baker, the trans-masculine skateboarder, is the subject of a new documentary film entitled Stay On Board. It is now playing on Netflix. This story comes from them.

RuPaul’s Drag Race will have new versions for Brazil, Mexico, and Germany starting soon. Out.com has this story.

A recent law school graduate won a ruling against a hospital where she worked, because they failed to get their employees to accept her in her gender. This story comes from Roll On Friday.

A new report from Global Action for Trans Equality shows just how common anti-transgender sentiment is in the U.K. They note the groups who are spreading the seeds of anti-transgender sentiment. PinkNews has this story.

Lea Robinson plays Bertie, the transgender uncle of one of the baseball-playing characters in the new series A League Of Their Own. He talked about the role, and the scripts. The Advocate has this story.

A story in a British newspaper says that the Justice Minister is going back to housing prisoners according to their genitals, not their gender. PinkNews has this story.

Attorney General for England Suella Braerman made some disturbing remarks about transgender students, according to The Scotsman.

The Kite Trust will soon have private swimming sessions for transgender and non-binary people, according to PinkNews.

Germany is the latest country to introduce self-declaration of gender. PinkNews has this story.

PinkNews has the story of a transgender woman in Afghanistan who is standing up to the Taliban.

India has deemed that transgender people can fly an airplane while on hormone therapy. This story comes from PinkNews.

Pope Francis met with a group of transgender people who have found shelter at a church in Rome since the pandemic. The Pope has given mixed signals regarding acceptance of LGBTQ people. ABC News has this story.

A 4-year-old chose the Vancouver Pride Parade as the right moment to reveal his gender identity to his parents. This story can be found in The New York Post.

Kandii Redd, a Black trans woman who won awards as a performer, was killed at age 29. Although she was killed on July 24, her identity has just been revealed, according to them.

We reported two weeks ago that a Black transgender woman was killed in Detroit. She has just been identified as Hayden Davis. She is remembered in them.

Chad Sanford is a transgender teen in Florida. She was assaulted for the second time, and while the assault was recorded on video, police have yet to act on the video. PinkNews has this story.

Trans News Now is assembled by Cecilia Barzyk with additional content and editing by Angela Gardner. Care to make a comment on this post? Login here and use the comment area below.

