TGForum Introduces You to Marsha’s Tea Room

What is the name of your organization? Where are you based?

Marsha’s Tea Room is based in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

What is your mission?

Marsha’s Tea Room is a nonprofit organization centered on promoting the overall health and well-being of Transgender and Gender Nonconforming People. We are located in Spectrum: The Other Clinic that specializes in hormone therapy for TGNC community. We are meant to be a safe space for members of the LGBTQ community and allies to socialize and provide education to the community. Our main objective is to promote the health and welfare of the transgender community. Please note our programs for specific plans to meet our objective.

How long have you personally been involved with your organization?

I, Lee Pace, have been with Marsha’s since its founding in 2019.

What’s the most satisfying part of your involvement?

For me, the most satisfying part of my involvement with the TGNC community is the personal interaction that I have with others. As a nurse practitioner with Spectrum, I tend to be professional and strive to be approachable. While working with Marsha’s, I am just another member of the community and can laugh and connect with others. When people feel comfortable, they open up and I believe that I can reach them and make a difference in their lives.

What Is your favorite part of what you do?

My favorite part of what I do can would have to be developing projects to help the community. This can also be the most frustrating aspect of what I do. When I reach people and organizations who really have a desire to help, it is heartwarming to share the results with the TGNC community. Unfortunately, assist can be difficult to obtain for such a marginalized community.

How do you specifically help the crossdressing and/or trans communities?

Marsha’s has four programs to specifically help the TGNC community. First, we are a safe physical space where the community can gather. Second, we have support groups to discuss issues. Third, we have entered into a partnership with gc2b to provide binders to those in need. Fourth, we accept donations to assist those in need with covering the costs of hormone therapy.

How long have you been involved with these communities?

I have been part of the community since childhood. That may not be what you are referring to and the answer is complicated and at times painful. I have been associated with Marsha’s for three years and Spectrum for four years.

How does someone find your organization?

Marsha’s has a website and a Facebook page where we also hold support group meetings. Because Marsha’s is located in the same building as Spectrum: The Other Clinic, we can share information with Spectrum and benefit from Spectrum’s reputation across Mississippi.

How could someone reach out to help support your organization?

The easiest way to support Marsha’s is by viewing our website and donating to a selected program. We hold clinic social days where we invite the community to our clinic to assist in projects. We usually spend most of the time just socializing, eating pizza and watching pet videos. Our parents and others really appear to enjoy our clinic days.

What is your web site? Are you on social media? (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube. . .)

Marsha’s Tea Room

Website: www.marshastearoom.org

Address: 709 Hardy Street. Hattiesburg, MS 39401 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TGNCrights Instagram: marshas_tea_room

Email: lee@marshastearoom.org

Phone: 662-610-0842

