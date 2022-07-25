Trans News Now 7/25/22

Spread the love

Billy Porter’s first film as a director, Anything’s Possible, was released on Amazon Prime on Friday. Porter talked to PinkNews about the film.

Trans Festival returns to London on August 13. You can read about it in PinkNews.

Some Democratic members of the U.S. House of Representatives have introduced the LGBTQI+ and Women’s History Education Act. The bill would allow the Smithsonian Museum of American History to create and distribute material on the two subjects. The Advocate has this story.

The American Civil Liberties Union settled out of court with the Georgia Department of Community Health. As a result, transgender health care will be available through Georgia’s Medicaid program. This story comes from CBS 46.

A federal judge in Tennessee has blocked the new guidance from the Biden administration on transgender students. Charles Atchley, a Trump appointee, finds that the guidance prevents states from enacting anti-LGBTQ statutes. That’s precisely the point. The Advocate has this story.

A story in The New York Times notes that, since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Republican candidates are getting more vocal in opposition to LGBTQ rights, especially trans rights, while campaigning.

Public opinion is largely against restrictions on gay and lesbian rights. However, trans rights get less support, according to FiveThirtyEight.com.

House of the Dragon, the prequel to Game of Thrones, released its first trailer this week. The series features Emma D’Arcy, a non-binary actor. The Advocate has this story.

Two Black transgender women, Shawmayne Giselle Marie McClam and Martasia Richmond, were murdered this week. The Advocate reports that arrests have been made in both cases.

A transgender prisoner in Britain, who was being held on an indeterminate sentence in Britain, killed himself. PinkNews has this story.

Demi Minor, a transgender prisoner in New Jersey who is said to have impregnated two fellow prisoners, has been moved to a men’s prison. This story comes from NBC News.

A report from KXAN-TV finds that homeless transgender people face greater risks of violence than cisgender homeless people. There are fewer resources for homeless transgender people as well.

Casa Ruby has shut down, amid financial problems and accusations of mismanagement. It was the only bilingual and multicultural transgender services center in Washington, D.C. LGBTQ Nation has this story.

A study from Australia finds that transgender children are about three times as likely to have mental health issues as are cisgender children. These mental health issues included anxiety, depression, autism, ADHD, and more. This report comes from Study Finds.

World Athletics, which is the governing body for track and field, is thinking of taking a policy which would forbid transgender women and women with “differences in sexual development” from participating in women’s sport. It’s president, Sebastian Coe, said, “We have always believed, and repeated constantly, that biology trumps gender.” This explains their policies which bar cisgender women whose testosterone is above their acceptable limit. The Independent has this story.

Cinematographer and transgender woman Bianca Cline talked to them about her work on the film Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, and about being a transgender person behind the scenes in Hollywood.

Major League Quidditch and U.S. Quidditch have announced that the new name of their sport is “Quadball.” So, because of J.K. Rowling’s anti-transgender statements, the sport she created now has a deadname. This story comes from them.

Transgender characters in entertainment have a mission. A story in PinkNews tells how The Umbrella Academy storyline around Elliot Page’s character, Viktor, helped one father understand his transgender child.

First Avenue, a club in Minneapolis, cancelled Dave Chappelle in the literal sense. Another venue agreed to honor the tickets. Newsweek has this story.

A hospital worker in Britain who was verbally harassed by co-workers won her case at the employment tribunal. This story comes from PinkNews.

An article in Glamour magazine asks why transgender rights were even an issue in the search for the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Joanna Cherry, a “gender critical” MP, has been chosen as the new chair of the Joint Committee on Human Rights. PinkNews reports that LGBTQ rights leaders are concerned about this.

Greece has enacted a ban on genital surgery on intersex people who are too young to consent. This story comes from LGBTQ Nation.

A court in El Salvador recently ruled that the legislature must create a way for transgender people to change their legal name and gender. PinkNews has this story.

India’s first transgender commercial pilot trainee has been banned from flying because of his hormone treatments. This story comes from PinkNews.

The New Arab reports that some nations in the Middle East are introducing bills to limit the rights of transgender people. Wonder where they got that ides.

If you are scared by what is happening in the U.S., and you want to move to another country, LGBTQ Nation has some tips on how to do that.

The U.S. has a shortage of teachers. Florida’s new “Parental Rights In Education” law (known as “Don’t Say Gay”) has made matters worse, The 19th reports.

A new group, called Mothers Against Greg Abbott, aims to take down the governor during his re-election campaign. The Advocate reports that his investigations of families with transgender children are one of the reasons they cite for their opposition to him.

The Women’s March has broadcast their support for trans rights. The group, which famously assembled in several U.S. cities the day after Donald Trump was inaugurated, got a good bit of clap-back for their support of trans women, but they are sticking to their statement. PinkNews has this story.

In addition to her role in the Department of Health and Human Services, Dr. Rachel Levine has been taking on a more political role, fighting to protect transgender children and their rights She has been getting a lot of opposition to that, and finally, the White House has indicated its support of her efforts. This story comes from PinkNews.

The Mirror reports on a transgender man who finally got married after a fundraiser helped him pay for top surgery.

Twitter has announced that the use of the word “groomer” to describe transgender and non-binary people is regarded as hate speech. We will see if this policy is enforced. PinkNews has this story.

A family in Ontario, Canada, had a gender reveal party for their eight-year-old daughter, who is trans. This story comes from The Mirror.

The topic of what was the biggest culture shock transgender people experienced when changing genders recently trended on Reddit. Newsweek has this story.

Category: Transgender Community News