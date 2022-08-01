Twit Awards for the Week 7/1/22

Spread the love

Right-wing groups are protesting at Drag Queen Story Hour events. In Britain, they were shouting “There are only two genders” as the organizer of the event was removed by police for protection from the mob. LGBTQ Nation has that story. Meanwhile, in Boston, fights broke out between sides as neo-Nazis and counter protestors at a Drag Queen Story Hour event. This also is covered by Insider. Children can tell that drag queens are playing a character. For failing to have the good sense of the children attending the event, and for resorting to violence and shouting to make a point of supposed logic, the people behind these protests get a Twit Award

Attorneys General for 22 states filed a lawsuit against the federal government, demanding the “right” to discriminate against transgender students by not allowing them to participate in sports in the gender they identify as. For demanding the “right” to discriminate, and for basing their case on “common sense” without regards for actual statistics and results, these attorneys general get a Twit Award. LGBTQ Nation has this story.

The National Review has an article about the announced closing of the Tavistock and Portman Gender Identity Clinic. The article claims, “Now, in the U.K., the Tavistock Gender Clinic — run by the National Health Service — is being shut down because it is not safe for children.” That last clause, about why the clinic is being shut down, is only true in a way that requires an explanation which this article does not contain. The NHS feels it is unsafe for transgender children to have to wait so long for service. They are expanding the number of clinics for transgender children, and expanding the number of transgender children who will be patients. This is the opposite of what the National Review is implying is happening. For writing a story that is so misinformed, and for not caring that they misinform their readers, so long as they twist things to fit the box they want them to be in, The National Review gets a Twit Award.

The A.P. suggest that journalists avoid the terms “biological sex,” “male or female hormones,” and “sex change,” and suggest the alternate terms “sex assigned at birth” and “gender transition.” They also state that deadnames should be avoided. A writer for Catholic News Agency suggests that these changes violate the Catholic Church’s teachings on “the dignity of the human body.” But, “biological sex” should be determined by biologists, for instance, and not by members of the clergy. As for deadnames, Jesus used new names for St. Peter and St. Paul, among others. Replacing the term “male hormone” with “testosterone” and “female hormone” with “estrogen” is entirely accurate. For claiming that language which is deliberately politicized is accurate, the writer for Catholic News Agency, Edie Heipel, gets a Twit Award.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has filed a complaint against a drag show, saying it violates a 1947 law against “female impersonators.” As a result, the Miami restaurant could lose its liquor license. For using a long-since-mothballed law to bully his way, and for wild accusations about conduct at drag shows, Governor Ron DeSantis gets a Twit Award. This story comes from them.

Representative Lauren Boebert recently attacked transgender men who get pregnant for causing the baby formula shortage. She thinks the reason for the shortage is that men who give birth refuse to chestfeed, even though evidence fails to support the claim. For blaming a crisis on a source that is too small to have such an effect, while ignoring the closure of a plant which is responsible for a huge percentage of product which is now difficult to find, Representative Lauren Boebert gets a Twit Award. LGBTQ Nation has this story.

Lavern Spicer, a candidate for Congress from Florida, claimed, “There are no pronouns in the Constitution.” The very first word of the Constitution is a pronoun, “We.” She also claimed, “Jesus Christ never introduced himself using pronouns,” ignoring the fact that the Gospels never record Jesus introducing himself. For desiring to govern when she cannot even tell what a pronoun is, a skill that should have been taught early in grade school, Lavern Spicer gets a Twit Award. This story comes from LGBTQ Nation.

Senator Ted Cruz claimed that his pronouns are “Kiss my ass.” For failing to show as much knowledge as students should have in grade school, for vulgarity, and for a total lack of respect for others, Senator Ted Cruz gets a Twit Award. PinkNews has this story.

Former President Donald Trump went off on a tirade against transgender people, and especially transgender athletes. He claimed that “political advisors” tell him to not talk about transgender athletes, because “it’s controversial.” Of course, the people who attend his rallies are already on his side. He also spoke out against gender-affirming care for transgender minors, saying. Federal, state and local government should aggressively enforce existing statutes to stop the perverted sexualization of minor children. You have the statutes.” He showed absolutely zero understanding of why doctors would want to treat gender dysphoria in minors with medicine. For talking on a topic on which he is ignorant, and for playing to the ignorant opinions of his crowd, as well as for promoting bullying, Former President Donald Trump gets a Twit Award. PinkNews has this story.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Spread the love

Category: Transgender Community News, Transgender Opinion