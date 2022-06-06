Spread the love

Links in Trans News Now will open in this window. To return to this page use the Back button on your browser. If the link opens in a new tab, close the tab to return to this page.

Dominique Jackson is a part of a new ad campaign for Saks Fifth Avenue. Out.com has this story.

Lynda Carter sent a tweet saying of Wonder Woman, “If you want to argue that she is not a queer or trans icon, then you’re not paying attention.” She often hears that Wonder Woman helped people come out of the closet. LGBTQ Nation has this story.

PinkNews reports that there was a plan to produce a musical version of Father Ted, before writer Graham Linehan’s transphobic views caused the producer to cancel the project. In typical fashion, Mr. Linehan talks as though he were being persecuted, when in fact, he did the persecuting.

Anthony Roth Costanzo has again taken on the title role as the Metropolitan Opera is reviving their 2019 production of Akhnaten In the opera, Akhnaten tries to unify not only all the gods of Egypt into one god, but also unify male and female into one Pharaoh. The Advocate reports that the production presents Akhnaten as having transgender qualities.

The Philadelphia Trans Wellness Conference takes place in cyberspace July 21 to 23. It’s the largest free conference of its kind. Learn more and register to attend on the conference website.

As Pride month begins, them has a list of 15 books, plays, movies, and television shows about LGBTQ+ history. Some on the list are more about what it is like to be LGBTQ+.

San Francisco has announced it will spend $6.5 million in the next two years, with the goal of ending transgender homelessness within five years. That goal is likely impossible to reach, but it is worthy to attempt to achieve it. This story comes from them.

Literary scholars have long known that Louisa May Alcott longed to be a man, and thought of herself as a man. New scholarship depicts her as transsexual, though the term was not used in the author’s lifetime. This story comes from LGBTQ Nation.

On the first day of Pride month, Ohio’s state House of Representatives passed a ban on transgender athletes on teams for girls and women. The measure was actually attached to another bill, one to provide resources to new teachers. The bill moves to the Senate when it comes back after a break. The Columbus Dispatch has this story.

Two families in Utah are suing the state, so that their transgender daughters can play school sports. CNN has this story.

The Georgia federal court issued a decision holding that an employer cannot exclude or deny coverage for gender affirming care from its employee health plan. Learn more from the TLDEF website.

At a school in Kiel, Wisconsin, three students are accused of a bomb threat over their intolerance of a transgender student. This story comes from LGBTQ Nation.

President Biden has proposed withholding school lunch money from states that discriminate against transgender students. Governor Kristi Noem of South Dakota has threatened to sue the government over the program. The Sioux Falls Argus Leader has this story.

State legislatures seem to be in a competition to create more pieces of anti-transgender legislation than any other state. The winner of that competition is Tennessee, according to Stacker. Colorado is the most supportive of transgender people.

The Advocate has a cover story about Chase Strangio, the ACLU lawyer who is leading the fight in the courts against anti-transgender legislation. the story includes an interview with him.

Chase Strangio wrote an editorial for them in which he says that the courts are not going to give us our rights unless we fight like hell to get those rights.

New York State is coming out with a new gender option on driver’s licenses and state I.D. carts. The new option is “X”, which is gender-neutral. This story comes from them.

A murder trial in Virginia shows that the trans panic (and gay panic) defense is still in use. Isimemen Etude was found not guilty of beating Jerry Paul Smith to death on a hook up. Lawyers for Etude argued that he thought Smith was a woman. The Advocate has this story.

A study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association which shows, with statistics to back it up, that transgender and non-binary teenagers are far more likely to be victims of sexual violence than are cisgender teens.

While other companies are changing their logos to include the colors of the LGBTQ Pride flag for Pride month, Unilever decided this year to that they should send cash to fight some of the problems with face the LGBTQ community, including bullying, hunger, malnutrition, and homelessness. They are also contributing to LGBTQ groups leading the fight against legislation that limits transgender rights. This story comes from LGBTQ Nation.

Ben and Jerry’s has joined the National Center for Transgender Equality in a campaign to put up billboards with messages that support transgender people in Florida, Texas, Georgia, and Virginia. PR Newswire has this story.

About 30 Amazon workers started Pride month by holding a protest against the anti-transgender material which can so easily be obtained through Amazon. Among the items that they protested is Abigail Shrier’s book Irreversible Damage. This story comes from them.

A report in Healio highlights the importance of a supportive primary care physician to transgender patients.

Contemporary OB/GYN has an article about how to provide best care for transgender adolescents. Most of the material is pretty familiar to us already.

Billy Porter’s debut as a director, Anything’s Possible, will premiere on Amazon Video in July. Out.com has a first look.

HBO Max has renewed Our Flag Means Death for a second season. This story comes from ut.com.

Amazon is making a story about the start of the LGBTQ rights movement. It’s based on the book The Deviant’s War, by Eric Cervini. You can read about it in them.

Elliot Page released a new essay about his experiences being transgender, including the “biggest joy” he found in “really seeing yourself.” The essay appears in Esquire.

Elliot Page also this week revealed an encounter with a “big dude” who was quite hostile. PinkNews has this story.

Janelle Monáe released a new book of short stories. The first is a story about a love affair between two women, one of whom is trans. She talked about the book and about the importance of memories in The LGBTQ&A interview.

J.K. Rowling is at it again. This time, she complained about transgender prisoners sexually assaulting cisgender female prisoners. It turns out, in that prison, assaults were the work of cisgender male prison guards. This story comes from PinkNews.

Britain’s NHS reportedly blocked information which would have been important to pregnant transgender men. PinkNews has this story.

An article in which some lesbians complained that transgender women were “pressuring” them into having sex was found to be “misleading,” according to the BBC’s Executive Complaints Unit. This story comes from PinkNews.

Germany’s first transgender military officer is in trouble for putting an ad on Tinder. LGBTQ Nation has this story.

Transgender youth in Portland, Oregon, held a rally of support for their peers nationwide. KATU-TV has this story.

AM NY has an article about an exhibit called the Trans Legacy Campaign. This exhibit honors trans elders.

Specialist Antavius Matthews, a transgender woman, found inclusion in the U.S. Army, according to Army.mil.

Charlie Amaya Scott, an indigenous transgender person, scholar, and influencer is a doctoral candidate at the University of Denver. Charlie is profiled by NBC News has this story.

Trans News Now is assembled by Cecilia Barzyk with additional content and editing by Angela Gardner. Care to make a comment on this post? Login here and use the comment area below.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Spread the love

Category: Transgender Community News