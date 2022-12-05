Trans News Now 12/5/22

Spread the love

Links in Trans News Now will open in this window. To return to this page use the Back button on your browser. If the link opens in a new tab, close the tab to return to this page.

Mary Ann Horton has a doctorate in Computer Science, but she spent a good bit of her career advising companies on how to make their workplace more accepting of transgender people. She talked to The San Diego Union-Tribune about that work, among other things.

Washington, D.C., is winning praise for its sanctuary bill. Initially introduced to protect those seeking a safe place to have an abortion, it was expanded to include those seeking refuge from anti-transgender laws. It includes a promise of protection from states and other cities. PinkNews has this story.

A group of ten transgender attorneys have been admitted to argue before the Supreme Court of the United States. Until now, no transgender lawyer has been permitted to argue cases before the Supreme Court, and no lawyer permitted to argue cases before the Supreme Court has come out as transgender. This story comes from Dallas Voice.

Shahere Jackson-McDonals, also known as Diamond Jackson-McDonald, was found shot to death in Philadelphia on November 24. It seems to have taken roughly a week to be certain that she was transgender. She had been shot multiple times, and was already dead before police arrived. NBC 10 News Philadelphia has this story.

Mae Martin, a non-binary comedian, will get a special on Netflix. This story comes from them.

Kate Sosin of The 19th says that the Republican party’s insistence on anti-LGBTQ rhetoric was one reason the party did not do better in the midterm elections. Where the people wanted help with inflation and other pressing problems, the party got sidetracked in the culture war and other issues the public didn’t care about.

According to Roll Call, the Republicans who will be taking over leadership of the House of Representatives plan to investigate the Department of Education. They disagree about the department’s treatment of transgender students, both in school and on sports teams. They also want to ban gender-affirming care for minors, but that would involve health, not education.

Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare in Memphis cancelled a transgender patient’s surgery days before it was scheduled, saying that such surgery was no longer permitted in the hospital. The ACLU is suing. The Tennessee Lookout has this story.

Last week, a court in Texas blocked the interpretation by the Department of Health and Human Services that the ban on discrimination on sex in the Affordable Care Act bans discrimination on the basis of gender identity. Some media outlets, such as The Catholic Telegraph, hail it as a triumph. However, this is a pre-trial motion, and the decision not to appeal was simply a decision to not delay the trial for an appeal, but instead to go into the trial first.

Virginia state Senator Amanda Chase filed a bill to ban gender-affirming care for minors in that state. It will be discussed in the legislative session which takes place next year. This story comes from The Center Square.

In Arkansas, the defense is presenting its case for that state’s ban on gender-affirming care for minors. They have called two detransitioners to testify. Both decided to detransition after religious conversions according to The Magnolia Banner-News.

British drag artist Amrou Al-Khadi has a new movie, based on their own experiences. The movie features a romance. PinkNews has this story.

An article in Psychiatric Times runs down the case that allowing transgender people to medically transition is supported by medical evidence as best care.

Sam Brinton, a genderfluid person who works for the Department of Energy’s Office of Nuclear Energy, has been placed on leave after being accused of stealing luggage at an airport. The Advocate has this story.

Trans activist Dana Rivers has been convicted in connection with the murder of a lesbian couple and their son in Oakland, California. She maintains that she is not guilty. This story comes from The Advocate.

A man who participated in an attempt to harm a transgender person with a paintball gun, simply because she is a transgender woman, has been found guilty of a hate crime and sentenced to 33 months in prison. The Department of Justice has this story.

Jessica Watkins, a transgender woman who participated in the break-in at the Capitol on January 6, 2021, has been found guilty of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of an official proceeding, and other crimes. She was on trial with the Oath Keepers. This story comes from The Advocate.

Chaz Bono and Cher are receiving an award from the Laurel Foundation for their support of transgender and gender diverse youth with HIV. CityWatch has this story.

The co-owner of Club Q says they will reopen soon. Because much work needs to be done at its former home, they are working on a temporary relocation to rented space. This story comes from them.

The Department of Homeland Security warns there may be copycat incidents similar to the Club Q attack. LGBTQ Nation has this story.

Since 1985, the Food and Drug Administration has prohibited transgender women and men who have sex with men from donating blood, for fear of spreading HIV. That policy may be about to get modified for the second time. This story comes from them.

Christopher Ingelfield, a surgeon who has performed gender-affirming procedures and who has been an advocate for transgender healthcare as well, has had his license to perform surgery suspended. He has had a huge profile, and as such, has given critics much to complain about. One of his patients ended up blind in one eye, following facial feminization surgery. The Daily Mail has this story, and that publication is known for anti-transgender views.

Helena Bonham Carter defended J.K. Rowling. She feels that people have been piling on the writer. She also thinks that Rowling is speaking as a victim of abuse. This story comes from The Advocate.

The new documentary Conversion features the stories of five survivors of conversion therapy, including Dustin Rayburn, who has appeared on RuPaul’s Drag Race under the drag name Dusty Ray Bottoms. Out.com has this story.

Eureka O’Hara has been through rehab, and has a new attitude. The drag star talks about it in an interview with them.

New proposed guidelines from the NHS put up so many roadblocks to young trans people getting the care they need, according to an article in PinkNews.

The new proposals come as a new survey from Mermaids shows that transgender healthcare is not doing well. Long wait times are only the beginning of the problems. Yahoo has a story from the Evening Standard.

Mermaids itself is under an investigation, following a formal complaint by the LGB Alliance. The BBC has this story.

A study showed that 42% of transgender inmates in British jails were convicted of sex crimes. This story appears in The Daily Mail, which is not trans-friendly.

Ireland’s parliamentary buildings now have menstruation products in the men’s restrooms. This has won praise from some, according to PinkNews.

CBC News has the story of a family with a transgender teen who immigrated from Ireland to Canada, but may have to return due to a brief, unintentional crossing of the border into the U.S.

A transgender woman in Qatar tells BBC News how transgender people are treated in the Emirate.

Amnesty International feels that the unequal burden felt by transgender people in Asia and the Pacific Islands during the pandemic should be a sign to all nations of vulnerability in how transgender people are treated.

A group called TRANSport has formed in North Dakota, with the goal of helping transgender people flee the United States. The Grand Forks Herald has this story.

The story of Harry Allen, a trans man in the Old West who was known for barroom fights, trick shooting, and romancing women, is told by LGBTQ Nation.

PinkNews shares the story of Alexa, a transgender woman from Honduras, who has had to move from country to country seeking a safe place to live.

Out.com republished an open letter to LGBTQ people who fear going home to their families at holiday time.

Trans News Now is assembled by Cecilia Barzyk with additional content and editing by Angela Gardner. Care to make a comment on this post? Login here and use the comment area below.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Spread the love

Category: Transgender Community News