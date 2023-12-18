Trans News Now 12/18/23

Spread the love

Links in Trans News Now will open in this window. To return to this page use the Back button on your browser. If the link opens in a new tab, close the tab to return to this page.

Jamie Gumbrell, a transgender woman, won the women’s World Croquet Federation Championship back in August. It seems she is the only transgender woman to have won a woman’s athletic tournament, according to LGBTQ Nation.

Three teachers are suing the state of Florida over its law which forbids the sharing of pronouns. The suit says that the point of the law is “to stigmatize and demonize transgender and non-binary people.” Reuters has this story.

The state of Massachusetts is suing a group of neo-Nazis over their attempts to disrupt Drag Queen Story Hour events. They are charged with civil rights violations as we as being a threat to public safety. This story comes from The Advocate.

Amiri Jean Reid, a Black transgender woman, and Kejuan Richardson, a gender-nonconforming Black gay man, where shot in the head and killed in Toledo last month. The Toledo police issued a warrant for the arrest of a suspect, who died of an apparent suicide in Cincinnati. The story in The Advocate makes it seem that their gender identities only came out recently.

A man from Texas has pleaded guilty to making death threats against a doctor in Boston who treats teenagers for gender dysphoria. NBC News has this story.

Leniyah Butler, a transgender sex worker, is charged with murder. She claims that the killing was in self-defense, while the prosecutor claim she wanted to drive his car home. This story come from The Advocate.

Elliot Page, Nicole Maines, and Lilly Wachowski are among the signers of an amicus brief which urges the Supreme Court to weigh in on the bans on gender-affirming medical care in place in Tennessee and Kentucky. This story comes from Them.

The Ohio state Senate passed House Bill 68, a bill which combines a ban on transgender athletes with a ban on gender-affirming care for minors. The bill passed the state House earlier, and now goes to Governor Mike DeWine. ABC News has this story.

A Virginia state appeals court has reinstated a lawsuit in which a teacher claims he was unjustly fired for refusing to use a student’s preferred name and pronouns. This story comes from the Virginia Mercury.

We recently told you about a high school in Florida which had a transgender girl on its girl’s volleyball team. The school principal was reassigned when the incident became public knowledge. This week, the state announced that the school will pay a fine of $16,500 for violating the ban on transgender athletes. The school is also on athletic probation, according to Politico.

The Associated Press reports on the testimony of an unidentified mother of a transgender daughter, who says that she will leave the state of Florida to get her daughter gender-affirming care. Her husband is in the Navy, and has been assigned to Florida, but she says she will establish a home elsewhere if she has to.

This week, the Supreme Court refused to take up a case in which the state of Washington’s ban on conversion therapy was said to interfere with religious rights. Also this week, the Trevor Project released a report which showed that 1,300 therapists, some licensed, still practice conversion therapy. The Advocate has this story.

Jennifer Finney Boylan, a former contributor to TGForum, has been elected the new president of PEN America. The Advocate has this story.

Having failed to convince legislators to pass their anti-transgender bills, activists in California are attempting to put the “Protect Kids of California Act of 2024” on the ballot, according to Them.

In 2020, South Dakota failed to pass a ban on gender-affirming care. That temporary win in the state legislature had an effect in the state’s native community, where there came to be a revival of interest in two-spirit and other non-binary identities. This story comes from The 19th.

New polling research from PRRI shows that, as transgender rights has become increasingly a political issue, support for trans rights has declined, especially among Republicans. LGBTQ Nation has this story.

A transgender dancer won the Irish Dancing World Championship for dancers 14 and under. When some of the usual suspects complained (because of course a male has a natural advantage in Irish dancing), one of the dancers started a petition in support of the transgender champion. The petition in support of the transgender dancer has nearly 3600 signatures on it, according to the story in Them.

In a recent interview with John Cleese, Caitlyn Jenner says that she does not consider herself a woman, but rather, a trans woman. She feels that trans women are not real women. The Advocate has this story.

Russian authorities have issued an arrest warrant for Masha Gessern, a non-binary American journalist who is a well-known critic of Vladimir Putin. This story comes from LGBTQ Nation.

An article in Them says that only six countries have laws protecting intersex people from discrimination and medical abuse.

While users of certain social networks complain about how their gender identities or sexual orientations are not respected by other users, Post has made it clear that disrespecting a user’s gender identity or or sexual orientation is against the content rules. This story comes from Them.

Trans News Now is assembled by Cecilia Barzyk with additional content and editing by Angela Gardner. Care to make a comment on this post? Login here and use the comment area below.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Spread the love

Category: Transgender Community News