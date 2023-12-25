Twit Awards for the Week 12/25/23

Spread the love

Cardinal Gerhard Muller claims that Jesus would have gone to prison in “Canada or the United States or European countries” because he opposed marriage equality and opposed transgender rights. Although history books have downplayed it, the Greeks especially had cults full of gay and lesbian sex, and also had eunuchs, men who were regarded as women. Jesus was never quoted as speaking out against them, and in fact, the acceptance of an Ethiopian eunuch into the early Church is recorded in the Acts of the Apostles. For bad history, Cardinal Gehardt Muller gets a Twit Award. GB News has this story.

MP Rachel Maclean has been quoted describing her Green party opponent as “a man in a wig.” The candidate she is referring to, Melissa Poulton, is transgender. PinkNews reports that the comments have been described as “a non crime hate incident.” For stooping so low as to attack an opponent’s gender identity, and for bragging about being cisgender despite actually having done nothing to create that situation, MP Rachel Maclean gets a Twit Award.

Riley Gaines has been an outspoken opponent of transgender athletes. This week, she celebrated when the University of Washington seemed to rescind a volleyball scholarship offered to a transgender athlete. Ms. Gaines either withheld proof or fabricated a story of the teen and her family lying and withholding information about her gender identity from the university. For outing a transgender athlete and mocking her, and for failing to note that she transitioned early and never went through a male puberty, Riley Gaines gets a Twit Award. LGBTQ Nation has this story.

A recent report from Media Matters found that Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has made $1.6 million from ads taken by the Daily Wire to promote Lady Ballers, a very fictitious film promoting its anti-transgender views. For accepting money to make propaganda seem legitimate, and for promoting hate speech, Meta gets a Twit Award. This story comes from LGBTQ Nation.

