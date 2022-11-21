Trans News Now 11/21/22

Spread the love

Monica Helms created the transgender pride flag. She writes in The Advocate that she is afraid for transgender youth.

A new survey by GQR and the Human Rights Campaign shows that “Equality Voters” — those to whom human rights, including LGBTQ rights, matter — made a difference in the just-completed U.S. midterm elections. The Advocate has this story.

San Francisco is initiating a new program for low-income transgender and non-binary people. It will pay them $1200 per month. It will start in January. This story comes from them. Shelley Anne Baker gave us a link to the story on KRON4.

The City and County of San Francisco is searching for a member of the drag community to serve as the city’s first-ever drag laureate. The position comes with a $55,000 stipend. Get the story from KRON4. Thanks to Shelley Anne Baker for the link.

Sunday was Transgender Day of Remembrance. Business Insider has a story about transgender people killed in the United States in the last five years.

Rikki Outumuro was killed in Washington state last year. Her murder was solved. KING-TV uses her case to look at the killing of transgender people in general.

Donald Trump, whom them refers to as the “most anti-LGBTQ+ president in recent history,” is a candidate in the the 2024 presidential election. Samantha Allen describes his horrid record on transgender rights.

Noted opponent of transgender rights Lauren Boebert has been re-elected. Her opponent, Adam Frisch, led through most of the ballot counting, but has now conceded defeat. This story comes from LGBTQ Nation.

Amy Schneider, who is currently appearing in the Jeopardy Tournament of Champions, testified before the Ohio legislature, as they discuss a ban on gender-affirming care for minors. This story comes from ABC News.

Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk has issued a ruling that the non-discrimination clause in Section 1557 of the Affordable Care Act does not apply to transgender people. The Biden administration had interpreted the Bostock decision as saying that “on account of sex” applies to transgender people, but Judge Kascmaryk held that since it was not specifically mentioned, it is not included. LGBTQ Nation has this story.

With the Republicans expected to take over control of the House or Representatives, Nancy Pelosi has announced plans to step down from the leadership of the Democrats in the House. She will remain in her seat, representing her district in San Francisco. LGBTQ Nation looks at how she stood up for trans people, and LGBTQ people in general.

Texas Republicans have already introduced 17 bills to attack LGBTQ rights. That happened on the first day for pre-filing bills for the next session of the Texas legislature, which will begin on February 1. The Advocate mentions bills regarding gender-affirming health care for minors. Another bill would treat drag shows as a “sexually oriented business,” according to them.

An article in USA Today discusses why bans on gender-affirming medical care for minors is “cruel and unusual.”

Reuters has a long story about minors receiving gender-affirming medical care.

Children’s Hospital of Boston received a third bomb threat. The Advocate has this story.

Now that the Florida Board of Medicine has banned gender-affirming care for minors, The Tampa Bay Times wonders what comes next.

Kim Petras released a new single. Out.com notes that this is her first solo song in five years that was not produced by Dr. Luke.

Kim Petras and Sam Smith received a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. This story comes from Out.com.

Name changes in New Jersey no longer require an ad in a legal newspaper. That had been required to alert those to whom the person requesting the name change owes money, but there are other ways of accomplishing that. The New Jersey Monitor has this story.

Two former police officers from Kansas City, Missouri, pleaded guilty to assaulting a transgender woman three years ago. Their plea is an admission that they used excessive force during an arrest. They got no jail time, only probation, for their assault. This story comes from LGBTQ Nation.

Jessica Watkins, a transgender woman, apologized for her participation in the riot at the Capitol on January 6, 2021. She says that she was drawn into conspiracy theories. CNN Newswire has this story.

The New York Times has a long article which tries to look at the hidden costs of allowing young people to change genders. They find little worry from a medical standpoint, other than the decrease in bone density. They seem to make quite a deal of that, even pretending that it is why some doctors don’t prescribe hormone blockers or HRT to minors. (It wouldn’t have anything to do with politics, would it?) Assigned Media thinks that this isn’t an example of good journalism.

Jules Gill-Peterson, a trans historian, and Dr. Jerrica Kirkley discussed who gets to have transgender health care in the U.S. in a dialog for them. It is a part of Trans Futures Week at them.

A new study from the University of Michigan shows that transgender youth are more than five times as likely to have sleep disorders than are cisgender youth. This is even more pronounced in those who do not pursue medical treatment for gender dysphoria, although those who do seek medical treatment also are more likely to have sleep disorders than are cisgender youth.

A study from the Williams Institute shows that transgender people were twice as likely to suffer from depression or anxiety during the pandemic than were cisgender people. Changing America has this story.

Fox News has a story about a cross-country runner who never finished above 25th place last year, when running against boys, but has won two races this year while competing against girls. They make it out that it must be because she is a “biological male” competing against girls. It also has to do with the fact that last year, she was a freshman, but is now a year older and has had a year of coaching and training.

The New York Marathon was run this week. Jacob Caswell won the nonbinary division, which is new this year. LGBTQ Nation has this story.

NBC Out has a documentary titled Dear Noah: Pages from a Family Diary. It is the story of a transgender boy growing up in Texas. It features Noah Laird and his mother, Katie. Katie talked about the film with People magazine.

Another documentary, Framing Agnes, looks at transgender people through film of transgender performers, artist, and thinkers. First Showing has this story, along with a trailer.

The government of Pakistan has made several edits to the film Joyland, but it will be released in Pakistan. The film is tells of a romance involving a transgender woman. This story can be found in Smithsonian magazine.

On a recent episode of If We’re Being Honest featured guest Laverne Cox. She said that several celebrities are sleeping with transgender women, but are unwilling to let it become publicly known. Out.com has this story.

Over 86% of trans people said that NHS waiting times have negatively impacted their mental health. The poll was released as part of Trans Awareness week. This story comes from PinkNews.

Benjamin Netanyahu has promised not to allow members of his political party, Likud, to roll back LGBTQ rights in Israel. A member of his party had said publicly that the party would do away with insurance coverage for gender-affirming care. LGBTQ Nation has this story.

Virgin Atlantic reports an increase in the number of applicants since they allowed stewardesses to wear slacks and their male counterparts to wear skirts. This story can be found in LGBTQ Nation.

Christine Zuba writes in America magazine, “I am a transgender woman. Here’s what I want the Catholic Church to know about my life.”

In recognition of Transgender Awareness Week, The Advocate has a look at where things stand for transgender people in the United States at this time.

Also for Transgender Awareness Week, them talked to Miss Major and Chase Strangio about the future of trans power.

Sadly, PinkNews has a story about how too often mainstream media have false or misleading stories about transgender people.

PinkNews has a list of transgender icons from the past. PinkNews also has a list of transgender and non-binary people who are active in the present.

Category: Transgender Community News