Twit Awards for the Week 11/28/22

Tennessee state Senator Janice Bowling has filed a bill to restrict medical care for transgender youth in the state. Tennessee already has outlawed minors receiving puberty blockers, hormone replacement therapy, and surgery. This is nonetheless the second bill pre-filed for next year’s legislative session to address medical care for transgender minors. The state senator’s excuse for the bill is in case there is a problem with the first bill. Neither bill addresses the basic problem with the entire concept of restricting transgender people’s rights to medical care which doctors feel is in their best interests–the concept which is behind a court order blocking the enforcement of the already-passed law. For piling on, and for not listening to the best evidence as presented by genuine medical experts, state Senator Janice Bowling gets a Twit Award. WKRN-TV has this story.

The Heritage Foundation has an article entitled “San Francisco’s Perverse Incentive to Identify as Transgender.” First off, this “incentive” is only available to people with very low incomes, and pays a small fraction of rent in that city. It is perverse to think that this tiny amount of money would influence anyone to do much of anything that the person was not planning to do anyway. They then go on to describe being transgender as “a trend,” despite medical evidence to the contrary. Hidden in that description of “a trend” is the idea that people choose to be transgender, which is entirely contrary to both medical and mental health research. For ignoring science in order to attack a people whom they frequently marginalize, The Heritage Foundation gets a Twit Award.

Catholic News Agency has a story about some alleged emails regarding gender procedures at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. The emails come from a doctor who is, to say the least, under suspicion. The story comes at a time when children’s hospitals are receiving bomb threats over their treatment of children with gender dysphoria. Their “expert” is Dr. Quentin Van Meter, the president of the American College of Pediatricians. They do not mention that this group is not the predominant group for pediatricians, but a small splinter group of doctors who have views that are outside of the mainstream. They also don’t mention that Dr. Van Meter has been accused of spreading falsehoods about gender-affirming medicine. For using a biased “expert” who is known to give false information on the topic, a topic on which passions are much stronger than evidence, Catholic News Service gets a Twit Award. Spreading such false information on a topic which has already resulted in bomb threats is a serious violation of the Respect for Life that the Catholic Church keeps advocating.

Herschel Walker released a new ad for his Senate campaign. In the ad, he expresses his disagreement with transgender athletes being allowed to participate in school sports. He expanded on his views of transgender people in a speech on Sunday, the day when the rest of us were hearing of the attack at Club Q in Colorado Springs. For terrible timing, and for ignoring far more pressing issues in order to attack others, Herschel Walker gets a Twit Award. The Advocate has this story.

Jaimee Michell, the founder of Gays Against Groomers, appeared on Tucker Carlson’s show shortly after the Club Q attack. She said, “Sadly, I don’t think it’s going to stop until we end this evil agenda that is attacking children.” That “agenda” is gender-affirming care. For blaming the victim, and for failing to see the irony of passing the same inappropriate blame onto transgender people that Tucker Carlson and Fox News would so readily and so frequently put on gay and lesbian people, Jaimee Mitchell gets a Twit Award. And for giving a platform to someone who is obviously unqualified as an expert, Tucker Carlson gets a Twit Award as well. This story comes from them.

Matt Walsh also blamed the Club Q attack on transgender people. He tweeted, “Leftists are using a mass shooting to try and blackmail us into accepting castration and sexualization of children.” For very bad logic, for connecting things that are not connected, for blaming the victims, and for insisting on looking down on those who are already being treated as unequal citizens, Matt Walsh gets another Twit Award. LGBTQ Nation has this story.

Marjorie Taylor Green criticized President Biden for his show of concern in the wake of the Club Q attack. She asked why he didn’t express his concern about fentanyl poisoning. He has demonstrated his concern about that. Moreover, fentanyl is already illegal, so a call to make it illegal would be redundant. Her “solutions” include securing our border to keep drugs out and allowing more people to arm themselves. Securing the border would do little to stop the flow of fentanyl, although it is not surprising to see this woman attempt to blame foreigners for this problem. As for her other solution, an overabundance of guns caused the shooting, since this individual had a history of making credible threats and should have had more trouble getting the weapons he used. For bringing up an unrelated issue, for issuing the standard supposed solutions that actually do nothing to solve the problems, and for failing to see how her own verbal attacks on transgender people led to the deaths of these five people, Marjorie Taylor Greene gets another Twit Award. This story can be found in LGBTQ Nation.

Category: Transgender Community News, Transgender Opinion